Alternatives to Rockfishing

For Southern California anglers, rockfishing offers both excitement and a serious workout. Dropping a line down to depths of 700 feet with 16 ounces of weight can take a toll, even with the help of a two-speed reel. It’s not just the fish that put up a fight — the reeling itself can leave you exhausted, especially when you pull up an empty hook. Then there’s that inevitable moment when the captain says, “Wind them up! We drifted off course; I need to reposition.” So, it’s no wonder some anglers look for alternatives that don’t involve the same physical strain or depths. Fortunately, the Southern California coast has a range of options for those who want to mix it up a bit, from surf fishing to pier fishing, shore fishing, and even kayak fishing. Each method offers its own appeal and challenges, providing different experiences that suit a variety of skill levels and interests.

For anglers seeking a more accessible experience, surf fishing is a great option. Standing on the shore or wading into the shallows, surf fishers cast into the waves without the need for a boat, targeting species that come close to shore to feed.

Surf fishing rods are generally longer, around 8 to 12 feet, which allows for the distance needed to get past the breaking waves. A medium to heavy spinning reel paired with 15- to 30-pound braided or monofilament line works well to handle the conditions, giving anglers enough strength to combat the push and pull of the surf. Since the waves can be unpredictable, using a 2- to 4-ounce pyramid sinker helps keep the bait in place. Popular baits like sand crabs, bloodworms, and ghost shrimp attract surfperch, corbina, halibut, and bass, all commonly found near the shore. Paying attention to tide changes and watching for feeding patterns can increase your success with surf fishing, especially during an incoming or outgoing tide.

Another convenient option for Southern California anglers is pier fishing, which allows access to deeper waters without a boat. Public piers like those in Newport, Santa Monica, and other coastal spots provide ample space to cast and relax. For pier fishing, a medium to heavy rod around 7 to 9 feet is often enough to handle the variety of fish that come near the pier. A spinning reel with 20- to 30-pound line provides strength for reeling in larger fish, such as halibut or yellowtail, which sometime come close to piers.

With a simple dropper loop rig and a 2- to 6-ounce sinker, anglers can position bait near the bottom where many pier species feed. If the water is choppy, opt for the heavier end of the sinker range. Squid, anchovies, and mackerel chunks are popular bait choices, attracting fish like mackerel, bonito, and halibut. Many piers also allow anglers to fish at night, which is a great opportunity for those looking to catch larger game fish like sharks, though specific rules and restrictions may apply.

For those who prefer exploring from the shoreline without the limitations of a fixed spot, shore fishing offers flexibility to cast along rocky areas, sandy beaches, or jetties. This method often overlaps with surf fishing but provides the freedom to move along the shore and find ideal spots.

Using a medium spinning setup with a 7- to 9-foot rod and a 10- to 15-pound line is typically sufficient for shore fishing, offering enough strength to handle inshore species like kelp bass, spotted bay bass, and halibut. To keep bait moving naturally in the water, a Carolina rig with a 1- to 2-ounce egg sinker works well, particularly for halibut, which often hunt for prey along the sandy flats. The drop shot rig is another effective setup, especially in rocky areas where bass and other bottom-dwelling fish are commonly found.

For anglers who want a blend of mobility and adventure, kayak fishing presents a thrilling option. Paddling along the coast allows anglers to cover more ground, reaching kelp beds, rocky outcrops, and deeper waters close to shore. Kayak fishing requires a compact, sturdy rod between 6 and 8 feet, paired with a strong spinning or baitcasting reel to handle a variety of fish sizes. Using a 20- to 30-pound line provides enough strength for inshore species and even larger catches. Fishing near kelp beds or rocky areas with a 1-ounce jig head and soft plastic bait is effective for kelp bass and rockfish, while a dropper loop rig with a 4- to 6-ounce weight can help you reach deeper waters. Kayak fishing can lead to a diverse range of catches, from kelp bass and calico bass to larger species like yellowtail and small sharks. The flexibility of kayak fishing also means that if one area isn’t producing bites, it’s easy to paddle over to another spot and try again.

With so many alternative ways to fish, the Southern California coastline has something for every angler, providing both relaxation and adventure. Each fishing method, from the waves of surf fishing to the quiet paddle of a kayak, offers unique opportunities to experience the marine life of Southern California’s waters.