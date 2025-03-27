Suntex Marinas Begins Replacement of Bahia Yacht Marina

Suntex Marinas has officially begun the reconstruction of Bahia Yacht Marina, marking a major upgrade for the harbor’s southwest side. As the closest marina to the harbor entrance, this project is expected to enhance access and facilities for boaters.

Construction kicked off in late February 2025, with crews starting to remove old pilings. The project will replace the existing 84 slips with 91 new slips, ranging from 38 to 131 feet in length. The new marina will feature a floating concrete dock system, upgraded infrastructure, and improved marine utilities. Completion is expected by December 2025 or January 2026, depending on weather conditions.

The project was originally approved by the California Coastal Commission in January 2009. The full agenda item can be reviewed at: Coastal Commission Report.

Bahia Yacht Marina is just one of several major marina improvements planned for the harbor in the next five years. Following this project, Suntex will replace the Peninsula Yacht Anchorage and additional slips along the eastern channel. Meanwhile, the Safe Harbor Anacapa Isle Marina reconstruction, which began in late 2023, is set for completion this year. Vintage Marina is also in the planning phase for a dock rebuild.

“The Harbor Department is grateful for the partnerships that are resulting in millions of dollars being invested to improve the harbor’s boating facilities,” said Ventura County Harbor Department Director Michael Tripp.

These upgrades are part of a broader effort to enhance boating infrastructure, accessibility, and safety in the region.