Port of San Diego Completes Removal of Over 122,000 Pounds of Marine Debris from Zuniga Jetty Shoals

The Port of San Diego has completed a large-scale marine debris removal effort in the Zuniga Jetty Shoals, clearing more than 122,000 pounds of underwater debris from the heavily trafficked area at the entrance to San Diego Bay.

The project, which began in November 2025, focused primarily on the removal of sunken and partially submerged vessels that had accumulated over time in the approximately 900-acre shoal area located just east of the Zuniga Jetty. These abandoned vessels and debris not only posed navigational hazards for boaters entering and exiting the bay but also created ongoing environmental concerns.

To carry out the work, the Port partnered with Big Bay Marine Services, Inc., operating as TowBoatUS, to safely locate, prioritize, and remove debris while minimizing impacts to surrounding marine habitats. The process included detailed site surveys and the development of a removal plan that accounted for sensitive environmental conditions. Divers were used extensively throughout the project to reduce reliance on heavy equipment and limit anchoring disturbances on the seafloor.

All recovered debris was transported off Port Tidelands for demolition and proper disposal.

Funding for the effort was provided through a $1.4 million grant from Caltrans, secured with support from California Assemblymember Chris Ward. The funding was specifically directed toward addressing abandoned and derelict vessels in the Zuniga Jetty Shoals area through both removal operations and enforcement efforts.

The cleanup addresses a longstanding issue in San Diego Bay, where abandoned vessels can break apart over time, releasing harmful materials such as fuel residues, plastics, and other pollutants into the water. These impacts can affect marine ecosystems while also creating hazards for recreational and commercial vessel traffic.

Zuniga Jetty Shoals is a key passage point for boaters, and maintaining safe and clean conditions in the area is critical to both navigation and environmental health. The removal of debris helps preserve the bay as both a natural habitat and a major recreational destination.

While the project has been completed, Port officials continue to encourage responsible boating practices. Boaters are urged to properly maintain and dispose of vessels and to report abandoned boats or potential hazards. Reports can be made to the U.S. Coast Guard or the Port of San Diego Harbor Police Department. The Port also continues to promote public stewardship efforts, including its “That’s My Bay” initiative aimed at protecting the region’s waterways.