Jon’s Fish Market to Close May 3 After More Than Four Decades in Dana Point Harbor

A longtime harbor staple prepares to serve its final customers as ownership reflects on legacy and next chapter

After more than 46 years serving the Dana Point Harbor community, Jon’s Fish Market will close its doors permanently on Sunday, May 3, marking the end of an era for one of the harbor’s most recognizable waterfront establishments.

Owner Shala Mansur O’Keefe announced the decision citing a combination of personal and economic factors. While the closure comes as a difficult step, she described it as a necessary one.

“While I am devastated to be closing the doors, my health and the daily weight of small business operations have led me to what I feel is the right decision,” O’Keefe said. “I look forward to spending more time with my family and being there for my daughters and grandchildren as much as I am able.”

She also reflected on the generations of customers and supporters who helped shape the business over the decades. “I cannot possibly express my gratitude to the community who graced our patio and fish case and made Jon’s Fish Market what it is,” she said. “I would also like to thank the harbor, my team and the fishermen who set us apart.”

Founded in 1980 by commercial fisherman Jon Mansur and his wife Sharon, Jon’s Fish Market began as a reflection of the family’s deep ties to offshore fishing and a commitment to providing fresh, locally sourced seafood. Over the years, it evolved into a well-known boat-to-table destination, offering a casual setting paired with high-quality seafood that resonated with both locals and visiting boaters.

The Mansur family’s connection to Dana Point Harbor spans generations, with roots firmly tied to the working waterfront. In 2018, O’Keefe returned to take on daily operations, bringing with her a captain’s license and experience in the Alaskan fishing industry. Following her father’s passing, she continued to carry forward the family legacy, maintaining Jon’s as a second-generation, family-run business.

Throughout its history, the restaurant adapted to changing conditions within the harbor and the broader industry. With support from Dana Point Harbor Partners, the business evolved its offerings, adding beer and wine to its menu alongside its well-known fish and chips, navigating challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and participating in the Dana Point Harbor Certified Farmers Market.

Dana Point Harbor Partners acknowledged the significance of the closure, noting the role Jon’s Fish Market has played in the harbor’s identity.

“We are deeply saddened to see this harbor mainstay leave so unexpectedly,” said Bryon Ward of Dana Point Harbor Partners. “We had hoped Jon’s Fish Market would evolve alongside the completed harbor project and had ongoing discussions to support its next chapter.”

Ward added that while the closure marks a turning point, the relationship remains open moving forward. “We support Shala in this difficult decision, and our doors remain open should circumstances change,” he said.

As Dana Point Harbor continues its ongoing revitalization, the departure of Jon’s Fish Market highlights the broader transition taking place along the waterfront, where long-standing businesses and new development efforts intersect.

For many in the boating and fishing community, the closure represents more than the loss of a restaurant. It marks the end of a familiar stop along the docks, a place tied to the harbor’s working roots and its connection to local fishermen.

Jon’s Fish Market will remain open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. through its final day of service on May 3.