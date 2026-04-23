South Coast Fish Report

Provided by Dana Wharf Sportfishing

Local bass fishing has been fun, and we’ve had a busy week. Water temps are sitting at 66°–67°, with very clean conditions along our portion of the coast. Surface action on calico bass for the 1/2-day anglers was good, especially while fishing live sardines and anchovy for bait. Rubber lures and hard baits also produced plenty of calico bass this week. Anglers opting for dropper loop or bottom setups did well on sand bass, sheephead, and whitefish.

Rockfish opportunities along the coast remain really good. Reds, bocaccio, flags, and specks accounted for a very nice mixed bag for the 3/4-day anglers. Fishing has been easy in 250–300 feet down the coast off Camp Pendleton, with plenty of whitefish and sculpin mixed in. A few days, we also slid into the kelp in that lower Camp Pendleton area and had some great calico bass fishing there as well.

We had a couple of slow days again on the 14 Mile Bank fishing deep rockfish. Some nice bocaccio and bankies were caught, but the return for the effort wasn’t what we typically expect. There’s a possibility of trying it again later this coming week. The bank finally bit midweek, with bankies, bocaccio, and chilis showing.

The Fury fished Clemente a day or two this week and saw more excellent rockfish fishing. Bass fishing along the kelp was great there as well, with some really nice water conditions. Very good whitefish and sheephead fishing for their anglers too. Unfortunately, the weather brought some wind that kept them off the water and tied to the dock this weekend. They’ll try again Wednesday night.

Twilight fishing is back starting this Friday, 4/17, from 5:30–9:30 p.m.