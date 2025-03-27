San Diego’s Day at the Docks Returns for Another Year of Sportfishing Celebration

San Diego’s beloved Day at the Docks is set to return on Sunday, April 13, 2025, bringing together anglers, families, and maritime enthusiasts for a full day of fishing-focused festivities along the city’s waterfront. This annual event, hosted by the Port of San Diego, marks the official start of Southern California’s spring saltwater fishing season, offering a unique opportunity to experience the excitement of the region’s world-renowned sportfishing fleet.

“Sportfishing is a significant part of San Diego’s history, culture, and tourism industry, and the Port of San Diego is proud to support its legacy as a 43-year sponsor of Day at the Docks,” said Chair Danielle Moore, Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners. “Filled with food, fun, and entertainment, this free, family-friendly event brings locals and visitors together to learn more about the sportfishing industry and to try marine skills like knot-tying. Kicking off the spring season, it’s a day to celebrate our local Sportfishing fleet — the largest modern fleet in the world!”

A tradition spanning decades, Day at the Docks has grown into the West Coast’s largest public celebration of sportfishing, drawing thousands of visitors each year. What began as a local gathering of fishing enthusiasts has evolved into a full-scale festival that highlights the region’s rich maritime heritage while showcasing the latest in fishing gear, techniques, and marine recreation. Set against the vibrant backdrop of America’s Cup Harbor, this one-day event provides an immersive experience with hands-on activities, expert seminars, live entertainment, and plenty of opportunities to get out on the water.

This year, organizers have expanded the festival’s focus to celebrate not just sportfishing but also the many other recreational opportunities along the waterfront. Attendees are encouraged to explore the restaurants, breweries, and scenic walkways that connect the sportfishing landings, Driscoll’s Wharf, and Shelter Island. Whether you are a seasoned angler, a first-time fisher, or simply someone who appreciates the maritime lifestyle, there is something for everyone at Day at the Docks 2025.

For those looking to sharpen their skills, the event features a series of fishing seminars led by industry experts, covering everything from the latest innovations in tackle design to techniques for improving catch success. Manufacturers will be on-site showcasing the hottest new gear, while historical displays will highlight the evolution of saltwater fishing technology. Casting contests offer both seasoned anglers and first-timers a chance to test their accuracy and skill, with prizes awarded to top performers.

Young anglers will also have their moment in the spotlight with the Kids Fishing Adventure, sponsored by Okuma Fishing Tackle and Everingham Bros Bait Company. Designed for children ages 4 to 12, this interactive experience provides a safe and exciting way for kids to wet a line and make their first catch, all with guidance from expert volunteers from the San Diego Rod & Reel Club and the San Diego Anglers.

Beyond the fishing-related attractions, Day at the Docks offers visitors a rare chance to step aboard the vessels that make San Diego one of the nation’s top sportfishing destinations. Open house tours of the fleet provide firsthand insight into what life is like on these boats, from their well-equipped cabins to their cutting-edge fishing technology. In addition to the working sportfishing fleet, several small boat dealers will also be present, offering a look at boats of all shapes and sizes for those considering their next on-the-water adventure.

For those who want to experience the beauty of San Diego Bay from the water, boat rides will be available throughout the day. For a small donation to help cover fuel costs, attendees can take a ride around the harbor, taking in the sights and sounds of one of California’s most picturesque waterfronts.

Among the many exciting and unique elements during Day at the Docks, the Izorline Knot Tying Competition invites participants of all ages to test their ability to tie the strongest fishing knot. With the help of Izorline’s pro staff, competitors will put their knots to the test using the Izorline Knot Gauge, a device that measures breaking strength under pressure. Competitors will be divided into three divisions — Small Fries (10 and under), Juniors (11-16), and Adults — with winners taking home fishing trips and other exciting prizes. A voluntary donation to enter the contest will benefit Friends of Rollo, a nonprofit organization dedicated to introducing children to fishing and marine conservation.

For those looking to refine their skills beyond catching fish, the Catch, Prep & Cook demonstrations will provide expert insight into proper fish handling, filleting techniques, and innovative recipes to ensure that every catch is fully enjoyed. Attendees can watch as seasoned chefs and industry professionals demonstrate how to maximize the quality and flavor of fresh-caught seafood.

Food lovers won’t be disappointed, as the Gourmet Galley will offer an array of delicious options, including fresh seafood, Thai, Chinese, Mexican cuisine, and more. Local restaurants around the harbor will also be serving up Day at the Docks specials, giving attendees even more reason to explore the area’s culinary offerings.

Throughout the day, live entertainment will keep the energy high with performances from a diverse lineup of musical acts. The Rhythm Ranchers will kick things off at 9:00 a.m. with a tribute to Rock ‘n’ Roll, Americana, and Rock-a-Billy pioneers. At 12:00 p.m., the Bayou Brothers will bring their Louisiana-inspired sound to the festival, followed by the Whiskey Fellas at 3:30 p.m., delivering a lively mix of Irish Folk and Country Rock.

In addition to the fishing, food, and live entertainment, attendees can browse an impressive selection of marine art, photography, and handcrafted sea glass mosaics from artists such as Peter J Galleries, Larry Beard Ocean Fine Art, and Marea Baja Designs.

Throughout the day, three separate raffles will take place at 12:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., and 4:45 p.m. to benefit The Burn Institute, a nonprofit dedicated to fire prevention and burn survivor support. Raffle prizes will include fishing trips, tackle, and tickets to area attractions, giving participants even more chances to take home something special.

For decades, Day at the Docks has been a cornerstone of San Diego’s fishing community, bringing together industry professionals, passionate anglers, and families to celebrate the start of another saltwater fishing season. Whether you’re there to learn from the experts, test out new gear, or simply enjoy a day by the water, this festival is a can’t-miss event for anyone with a love for the ocean.

Join the excitement on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at America’s Cup Harbor and be part of a time-honored tradition that continues to bring the sportfishing community together. For more information, visit sportfishing.org/day-docks-to-do/.