Blips on the Radar: Dana Point Harbor Project Update: Golden Lantern Entrance Detour Effective Jan. 13

As part of ongoing improvements at Dana Point Harbor, a temporary detour has been implemented at the Golden Lantern entrance. Beginning Monday, January 13, 2025, the main harbor entrance at the intersection of Golden Lantern and Dana Point Harbor Drive will be closed. Vehicles accessing the harbor will be rerouted through Casitas Place, providing full access to the main Village and Wharf parking lots, as well as to shops, restaurants, and boater facilities.

Despite the detour, all Dana Point Harbor shops, restaurants, and excursions remain open and fully operational. Harbor visitors are encouraged to follow posted signage to navigate the temporary route. This adjustment ensures continued access to the harbor while construction and enhancement efforts progress smoothly. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation as we work to improve Dana Point Harbor.

To view a map, visit https://danapointharbor.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/GL-Detour-Simple.jpg.