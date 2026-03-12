California Boating Congress Set for April 28 and 29 in Sacramento

The annual California Boating Congress (CBC), widely regarded as a must-attend policy event for the state’s marine industry, is scheduled for April 28 and 29, 2026, in Sacramento, CA. The two-day conference will take place steps from the California State Capitol and will bring together lawmakers, policymakers, and statewide elected officials to address legislative and regulatory issues affecting marinas, boating, waterways, and recreational businesses.

Hosted by leading marine industry organizations, the CBC serves as a unified platform for stakeholders to engage directly with decision-makers on policies that impact the state’s boating and water recreation sectors.

“The impact of the California Boating Congress goes beyond sharing two days in Sacramento advocating for our respective industries,” said Arron Pellarin, immediate past president of the Marine Recreation Association, a co-host of the event. “Our work in and around the State Capitol is an industry-unified voice to make real impact on legislation and regulations that will negatively impact our businesses. The CBC is the foundation of that work.”

The conference begins the afternoon of Tuesday, April 28, with policy sessions and networking opportunities. On Wednesday, April 29, attendees will hear directly from state legislators and top regulators on key topics, including abandoned vessels, challenges securing insurance for marinas and vessels, California Air Resources Board regulations, and the broader economic outlook for California’s marine and waterways industry.

Organizers emphasize that industry participation is especially important this year as marine businesses navigate evolving regulatory and economic pressures across the state.

Registration information is expected to be released soon.

Additional upcoming industry events include the Newport Beach International Boat Show, April 16 through 19, 2026, in Newport Beach; the California Boating Congress, April 28 and 29, 2026, in Sacramento; and the San Diego International Boat Show, June 11 through 14, 2026, in San Diego.