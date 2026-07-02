California Honors Two Prosecutors for Protecting Wildlife and Natural Resources

The California Fish and Game Commission and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) have named San Diego County Deputy District Attorney Michael McCann and San Luis Obispo County Deputy District Attorney Ken Jorgensen as the 2025 Wildlife Prosecutors of the Year, recognizing their efforts to combat wildlife trafficking, environmental crimes and chronic natural resource violations throughout the state.

“Both honorees have demonstrated exceptional leadership, collaboration and dedication in safeguarding California’s natural resources,” said Fish and Game Commission President Eric Sklar. “It is a privilege to jointly recognize these deserving prosecutors with our primary partner agency, CDFW.”

McCann was recognized for his role in a nearly two-year investigation into an underground wildlife trafficking operation involving exotic, venomous and restricted species. The investigation began when CDFW investigators identified a social media seller offering restricted wildlife, including Morelet’s crocodiles native to parts of Mexico, Belize and Guatemala.

Working closely with wildlife officers, McCann committed district attorney investigators to the case and provided legal guidance throughout the operation. Investigators ultimately uncovered a trafficking network moving species such as caimans, Gila monsters, snapping turtles and venomous pit vipers through the San Ysidro border crossing. The investigation also revealed evidence of firearms and drug-related crimes.

The case resulted in multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, including illegal wildlife sales, firearms violations and possession of controlled substances for sale. McCann later negotiated a global plea agreement spanning both San Diego and Orange counties, helping dismantle the trafficking network.

“Your professionalism, dedication and commitment to justice is exemplary throughout our state,” McCann said in a statement directed to CDFW personnel. “My office and I are honored to receive this award, which was truly a team effort.”

Jorgensen was honored for his work strengthening wildlife and environmental enforcement in San Luis Obispo County, particularly in cases involving commercial fishing violations, unlawful guiding operations and habitat destruction.

Among his notable cases was the prosecution of a commercial fisherman with a 15-year history of violations, resulting in a $12,500 fine and five years of probation. Jorgensen also successfully pursued civil actions against unlawful guiding operations, securing settlements, permanent injunctions and funding that remained local to support conservation efforts.

CDFW highlighted Jorgensen’s leadership in a complex, multi-year case involving the unlawful destruction of habitat for the endangered Pismo clarkia, a rare flowering plant native to California’s Central Coast. The case resulted in a 2025 settlement totaling $165,350 and permanent injunctions designed to prevent future habitat damage.

Beyond individual cases, Jorgensen has helped strengthen regional environmental enforcement through interagency collaboration, information sharing and participation in field operations alongside wildlife officers.

“Ken’s professionalism and pursuit of excellence are invaluable assets when it comes to safeguarding our natural resources and serving our great community,” said San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow.

CDFW Deputy Director and Chief of Law Enforcement Nathaniel Arnold said both prosecutors exemplify the partnerships needed to protect California’s fish, wildlife and habitats.

“Their work protects not only our natural resources but the integrity of the systems that safeguard them,” Arnold said.

The annual Wildlife Prosecutor of the Year award recognizes attorneys whose legal leadership and collaboration with wildlife officers have made significant contributions to conservation and environmental protection throughout California.