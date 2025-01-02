California Moves Forward on Offshore Wind Energy with New Partnership

SACRAMENTO – In a groundbreaking move for renewable energy, the California State Lands Commission has partnered with the Ports of Long Beach and Humboldt to advance floating offshore wind energy along the California coast. This strategic agreement establishes a framework for coordinated port infrastructure upgrades, setting the stage for significant progress in the state’s clean energy goals.

Offshore wind energy is a key element in California’s strategy to achieve 100% renewable energy by 2045, with projections indicating up to 25 gigawatts of energy sourced from offshore wind. Central to this effort are staging and integration sites — coastal locations where floating turbines are assembled and prepared for installation — critical for the success of offshore wind initiatives.

The Ports of Long Beach and Humboldt have been identified as pivotal assembly sites in the California Energy Commission’s Offshore Wind Strategic Plan. These ports are actively developing facilities to support the assembly of wind turbines on floating platforms, which will then be transported to offshore locations near Humboldt County and Morro Bay.

Over the past year, the State Lands Commission has worked closely with both ports to forge a visionary partnership. This collaboration emphasizes environmental stewardship, equity, and economic development, while uplifting historically underserved communities and engaging local stakeholders.

“This agreement epitomizes the values of offshore wind development — environmental protection, equity, public engagement, and economic progress,” said State Controller and Commission Chair Malia M. Cohen. “It’s a vital step toward a clean energy future.”

Lieutenant Governor and State Lands Commissioner Eleni Kounalakis echoed these sentiments, stating, “This agreement underscores our dedication to developing offshore wind responsibly, sustainably, and equitably, while benefiting Native American tribes, local communities, and underserved populations.”

Mario Cordero, CEO of the Port of Long Beach, highlighted the potential for job creation and economic growth: “This agreement, coupled with the climate bond recently approved by voters and the state’s commitment to procure 7.6 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2035, provides the confidence needed to invest in projects like Pier Wind. These initiatives will create thousands of well-paying jobs.”

The agreement outlines collaboration in essential areas such as staging site development, workforce training, manufacturing, supply chain logistics, and science and technology innovation. The parties aim to align these efforts with broader offshore wind considerations, including transmission and power purchasing.

Chris Mikkelsen, Executive Director of the Humboldt Bay Harbor District, emphasized the importance of community involvement. “This commitment sets a path for responsible and equitable engagement. It invites all stakeholders to join in shaping opportunities that benefit our communities environmentally and economically.”

As the lead agency for offshore wind projects under the California Environmental Quality Act, the State Lands Commission manages over four million acres of public land. It plays a critical role in enforcing tideland trust principles and overseeing renewable energy development. For more information, visit slc.ca.gov.

Recognized as a global leader in green port initiatives, the Port of Long Beach handles trans-Pacific trade valued at $200 billion annually. It supports over 2.6 million jobs nationwide and is planning $2.3 billion in capital improvements over the next decade to enhance sustainability and competitiveness. Learn more at polb.com.

This countywide agency oversees harbor development and environmental protection in Humboldt Bay. It manages tide and submerged lands, ensuring a balance between conservation and economic activity. Visit humboldtbay.org for more details.

California’s partnership between the State Lands Commission and its key ports represents a monumental step in the journey toward a renewable energy future, reinforcing the state’s leadership in sustainable innovation and environmental equity.