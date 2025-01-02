Capsized Fishing Vessel Near Ventura Harbor Prompts Multi-Agency Response

At 9:59 a.m. on Dec. 13, 2024, the Ventura Harbor Patrol and U.S. Coast Guard received a report of a capsized commercial fishing vessel, Net Effect, just outside the Ventura Harbor entrance. Harbor Patrol officers responded within two minutes, arriving to find four crew members being rescued by a nearby vessel.

The Harbor Patrol brought the crew members aboard their vessel, provided medical aid, and transported them to the Harbor Patrol dock, where paramedics from American Medical Response (AMR) were waiting. Two crew members were taken to a local hospital for further evaluation, while the other two were uninjured and released on-site.

The U.S. Coast Guard is leading the post-incident response, including plans to remove fuel from the vessel and assess options for salvage. Tow Boat U.S. has stabilized the vessel and towed it ¾ mile off Ventura Harbor, preventing hazards to navigation.

Responding agencies included Ventura City Fire Paramedics, Ventura County Sheriff Marine Patrol, U.S. Coast Guard Channel Islands, and U.S. Coast Guard Marine Safety Detachment. The vessel no longer poses an immediate danger to the harbor entrance.