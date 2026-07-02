CDFW Expands 2026 Kokanee and Inland Salmon Stocking Program

California anglers targeting kokanee salmon and inland Chinook salmon will have more opportunities to get on the water in 2026 as the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) expands stocking efforts at reservoirs throughout the state.

The agency recently released its 2026 stocking schedule, which includes inland Chinook salmon plants at 10 reservoirs and kokanee salmon plants at 16 lakes and reservoirs across California.

The increased stocking effort marks a significant rebound from 2025, when disease-related challenges limited the number of inland salmon releases.

Last year, the presence of Infectious Hematopoietic Necrosis virus (IHN) in several batches of eggs collected at the Feather River Hatchery forced CDFW to significantly reduce inland king salmon plants. As a result, only four reservoirs received Chinook salmon stockings.

With those challenges largely behind them, fisheries managers are once again moving forward with a broader planting program stretching from Northern California’s Lake Shasta to Pine Flat Reservoir in the southern Sierra Nevada.

The expanded stockings are expected to benefit both anglers and local communities that rely on recreational fishing tourism.

Throughout California, kokanee and inland Chinook salmon fisheries attract thousands of anglers each year. Trolling enthusiasts routinely travel long distances in pursuit of these hard-fighting fish, supporting marinas, campgrounds, lodging facilities, restaurants and local businesses along the way.

For kokanee anglers, the 2026 stocking schedule offers a diverse range of fishing opportunities.

Several reservoirs, including Shasta, Whiskeytown, Berryessa, New Melones, Don Pedro and Shaver Lake, have the potential to produce larger kokanee, with fish exceeding 18 inches in some years. Other waters, such as Stampede Reservoir and Bullards Bar Reservoir, are known for producing high numbers of fish and consistent action.

CDFW officials also announced the return of kokanee plants at both Union Valley Reservoir and Shaver Lake after those waters were omitted from stocking schedules in 2023 due to egg shortages.

Not every reservoir is included in the program.

Lake Tahoe will continue to be excluded from kokanee plants as fisheries managers focus on ongoing efforts to restore native Lahontan cutthroat trout. Meanwhile, Lake Pardee remains off the stocking schedule due to a strong naturally reproducing kokanee population.

Inland Chinook salmon remain one of California’s most sought-after freshwater game fish, particularly among trollers targeting larger specimens.

Reservoirs such as Shasta, Oroville, Folsom, Berryessa and Don Pedro have developed reputations for producing salmon exceeding 10 pounds, drawing anglers from across the state in search of trophy fish.

CDFW continues to encourage anglers to release smaller Chinook salmon when possible. Allowing younger fish to survive and reach their third year can help create more opportunities for larger trophy-class salmon in future seasons.

Several reservoirs received increased allocations in 2026 based on biological factors, fishing pressure and angler demand.

Lake Shasta was awarded additional kokanee and Chinook salmon to support growing angler interest and ongoing efforts to establish a more self-sustaining fishery. Lake Berryessa received additional fish due to its popularity among Bay Area anglers, while Folsom Lake’s increased allocation reflects its heavy recreational use and proximity to urban populations.

Don Pedro Reservoir, widely regarded as one of California’s premier inland Chinook fisheries, also received an expanded salmon allotment. Meanwhile, Shaver Lake received additional kokanee stockings to help offset concerns about year-class strength following the absence of a 2023 plant.

One reservoir that continues to draw attention from fisheries managers is Bass Lake.

Despite multiple years of kokanee releases totaling approximately 50,000 fish annually, adult kokanee have remained largely absent from the fishery since the reservoir was lowered during dam reconstruction projects. Fisheries biologists continue to monitor the situation as they evaluate future management strategies.

CDFW officials note that stocking numbers may continue to be adjusted based on biological conditions, fish survival rates and angler feedback.

For California’s trolling community, however, the outlook for 2026 appears considerably brighter than it did just a year ago. With expanded kokanee and inland Chinook stockings planned across much of the state, anglers will have more opportunities to pursue two of California’s most popular freshwater game fish while enjoying some of the state’s most scenic reservoirs.