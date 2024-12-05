CDFW Extends Crab Trap Restrictions and Delays Commercial Dungeness Season Amid Whale Protection and Safety Concerns

In late November 2024, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) announced an ongoing recreational crab trap restriction and a delay to the commercial Dungeness crab fishery in response to environmental and safety concerns. These measures, which affect several fishing zones along the California coast, highlight the state’s commitment to protecting marine life while addressing public safety and fishery sustainability.

The recreational crab trap restriction remains in place from the Sonoma/Mendocino county line to Lopez Point, encompassing Fishing Zones 3 and 4. This decision follows the continued presence of humpback whales in the area, which pose a significant risk of entanglement with trap gear. However, recreational crab fishing by alternative methods, such as hoop nets and crab snares, is still permitted. Additionally, the recreational crab fishery in the northern portion of Fishing Zone 1, from the California-Oregon border to the southern boundary of the Reading Rock State Marine Reserve, remains closed due to unhealthy levels of domoic acid, a marine toxin. The Fleet Advisory for recreational fisheries in all zones (1 though 6) is also still in effect.

The commercial Dungeness crab season has also been delayed in northern California’s Fishing Zones 1 and 2, which include Mendocino, Humboldt, and Del Norte counties. Initially set to open on December 1, 2024, the fishery was postponed due to the inability to conduct meat quality tests resulting from high concentrations of domoic acid in crabs collected at northern ports. Furthermore, elevated entanglement risks posed by a high abundance of humpback and blue whales observed in the area necessitated the delay.

Similarly, the commercial fishery in Fishing Zones 3 through 6 remains on hold due to whale activity. This precautionary measure aims to mitigate entanglement risks during the whales’ migration to their winter breeding grounds. Entanglements have been a pressing concern this year, with four incidents involving commercial fishing gear reported. By allowing the whales to complete their migration, CDFW hopes to minimize these interactions and protect vulnerable marine species.

To address these ongoing challenges, CDFW plans to conduct another entanglement risk assessment in early December 2024. The next evaluation is anticipated on or before December 5, 2024. This assessment will guide decisions on whether to lift the recreational crab trap restriction and open the statewide commercial fishery around December 15, 2024. Stakeholders are encouraged to monitor updates, as these decisions are expected to influence access to the fishery during the holiday season.

CDFW Director Charlton H. Bonham emphasized the importance of these measures in balancing environmental stewardship with fishing industry interests. The risk assessment process will play a critical role in determining the safety and feasibility of resuming activities while safeguarding marine life.

For additional details on the risk assessment process and fishery updates, individuals can visit CDFW’s Whale Safe Fisheries page and Dungeness crab page. As California navigates these challenges, the state’s efforts reflect its dedication to fostering sustainable fisheries and protecting marine ecosystems.