CDFW Hosted Meeting, Addressed Proposed Striped Bass Regulations

Striped bass regulations were once again in the spotlight last week as the California Fish and Game Commission met in Sacramento. The two-day meeting was held Wednesday, October 8 and Thursday, October 9, 2025, at the East End Complex Auditorium, 1500 Capitol Ave., Sacramento, and was also accessible online via webinar and teleconference.

On the agenda was the recreational take of striped bass, with the Commission considering proposed amendments to harvest size limits and weighing final action under the California Environmental Quality Act, specifically through amendments to Sections 5.75 and 27.85 of Title 14 of the California Code of Regulations. Striped bass, a popular sport fish throughout the Sacramento–San Joaquin Delta and coastal waters, has long been the subject of debate between anglers who value the fishery — and the conservationists who argue the nonnative predator has impacts on native species.

At the time of the meeting, current regulations required a minimum size of 18 inches and a daily bag limit of two fish in most inland waters, though certain lakes, including New Hogan, San Antonio, and Santa Margarita, allowed up to ten fish with no size restriction. In the ocean and bay, the rules limited anglers to two fish per day, with a minimum size of 18 inches north of Point Conception and no minimum size south of that point. Approved methods of take included angling, spearfishing, and bow-and-arrow fishing, while snagging and the use of heavy sinkers or power-driven gurdies were prohibited.

The Commission was considering whether to replace these size rules with a slot limit, which would allow harvest only of fish within a certain range, such as between 20 and 30 inches, requiring anglers to release both smaller and larger fish. Proponents said such a measure would protect spawning adults and younger fish while ensuring sustainable fishing opportunities; critics argued that expanding protections for a nonnative species conflicted with efforts to restore California’s native fish populations. The Log will continue monitoring this issue and provide updates as the Commission moves forward with striped bass management decisions.