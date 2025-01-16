Chartering a Fishing Trip in Long Beach

For seasoned anglers, the siren song of a bountiful catch and the thrill of the fight are a constant pull. But where to cast your line for an unforgettable fishing adventure? Look no further than the sun-drenched shores of Long Beach! Often overshadowed by its northern and southern neighbors, Long Beach offers a unique and exhilarating fishing experience that’s sure to leave you hooked.

Why Long Beach? A Fisherman’s Paradise Awaits

While Dana Point and Ventura boast their own fishing charms, Long Beach sets itself apart with several key advantages:

Year-Round Bounty: Unlike many locations with seasonal fluctuations, Long Beach offers year-round fishing opportunities. From the feisty sand bass and calico bass in the spring and summer to the majestic yellowtail and bluefin tuna during fall and winter, there’s always a thrilling catch to chase.

Diversity Galore: The Long Beach coastline is a haven for a diverse range of fish. Whether you're a seasoned deep-sea enthusiast seeking elusive tuna or a family looking for a relaxing day catching bottom fish like halibut and sculpin, Long Beach caters to all skill levels and preferences.

Unparalleled Convenience: Proximity is a major perk. Compared to other Southern California coastal towns, Long Beach offers a shorter drive and easier access, allowing you to spend more time on the water and less in traffic.

Protected Waters: Alamitos Bay provides a calm and sheltered area, perfect for beginners and families to learn the ropes (literally!) before venturing out to experience the open Pacific.

Alamitos Bay provides a calm and sheltered area, perfect for beginners and families to learn the ropes (literally!) before venturing out to experience the open Pacific. Experienced Captains & Crews: Long Beach boasts a wealth of experienced fishing charter companies staffed by knowledgeable captains and crew members. They’ll ensure a safe, enjoyable, and productive day on the water, putting you on the hottest bites and sharing their local expertise.

If you’re ready to dive into the rich fishing culture of Long Beach, you’ll find plenty of exceptional charter options to help make your adventure unforgettable.

For those seeking a more tailored fishing experience, Breakwall Fishing Charters stands out from the crowd by offering personalized trips designed for smaller groups and anglers of all skill levels. It doesnt matter if you’re a seasoned fisherman or a complete beginner, Breakwall ensures a welcoming and fun experience on the water. Loved by locals and visitors alike, this charter company has earned a reputation for its friendly service and memorable adventures.

Approximately nine years ago, Captain Kevin Deleskiewicz, the owner of Breakwall Fishing Charters Inc., was fishing along the Long Beach breakwater with his friend Larry Wells, who suggested he start a fishing charter business. Inspired by the idea, Captain Kevin earned his Captain’s License and launched the company, naming it after the iconic break wall that frames the local waters. As a Certified Master Angler, accredited by the Department of Fish and Game, he is qualified to teach both children and adults how to fish, making Breakwall an ideal choice for families and newcomers.

Unlike larger charter companies, Breakwall Fishing Charters focuses on smaller groups, offering an intimate and personalized experience. Trips are available in flexible durations ranging from 2 to 12 hours, booked in one-hour increments. The company operates two well-maintained vessels: a 21′ Bayliner, accommodating up to four passengers, and a 22′ Cobia, which can host up to six passengers.

“Our current Captains all have over 40 years of fishing experience each,” said Capt. Kevin in an email to The Log. “We are all addicted fishermen and love teaching people how to fish and putting experienced anglers on fish. We also offer Lobster Hooping Charters each evening. The Long Beach breakwall offers a great swell break for the new clients, and we can work our way out past the breakwall to Catalina Island or chase tuna between the islands.”

In addition to traditional fishing charters, Breakwall Fishing Charters offers lobster hooping trips, a seasonal activity available from October to mid-March. Lobster hooping, also known as lobster fishing, is an exciting nighttime adventure since California Spiny Lobsters hide in rocks during the day and emerge after sunset to search for food. Each lobster hooping trip includes all necessary equipment and bait, ensuring participants can focus on the fun.

Trips typically last 4 to 6 hours, with recommended departure times about 30 minutes to an hour before sunset. All lobster hooping adventures can accommodate up to six passengers, making it a perfect activity for small groups of friends or families. It’s important to note that participants must have a valid California Fishing License with an ocean enhancement and a Lobster Report Card to take part in the trip.

Breakwall Fishing Charters initially operated in Long Beach before expanding to Huntington Beach. However, following the oil spill, the Huntington Beach location was closed, and operations were consolidated at Pierpoint Landing in Long Beach. Despite the challenges, Breakwall has remained a beloved charter company among anglers for its dedication to providing top-notch service and unforgettable experiences on the water.

With Captain Kevin’s expertise and a focus on creating personalized trips, it’s no wonder Breakwall has become a go-to choice for fishing enthusiasts in Long Beach.

For more information, visit https://breakwallfishing.com/.

Long Beach Sportfishing (LBS) is a family-owned and operated business known for its warm atmosphere and dedication to delivering a top-tier fishing experience. Their diverse fleet accommodates both open-party and private charters, offering trips for groups of all sizes. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or just trying fishing for the first time, LBS has trips to suit your needs, from half-day coastal excursions to overnight tuna hunts. Additionally, their on-site tackle shop is a convenient stop for last-minute gear and bait.

For more information, visit https://www.longbeachsportfishing.org/.

With over six decades of experience, Pierpoint Landing Sportfishing has become a staple of the Long Beach fishing community. Their fleet of spacious, well-equipped vessels offers a range of customizable open-party and private charter options. Whether you’re targeting local coastal species or heading offshore for bigger game, Pierpoint Landing’s experienced crews are known for their commitment to ensuring a productive and enjoyable outing. Anglers will also appreciate the tackle shop on-site, providing everything from rods and reels to bait and accessories, making it easy to prepare for a successful day on the water.

For more information, visit https://www.pierpoint.net/.

Beyond the Catch: Embracing the Long Beach Experience

Your Long Beach fishing adventure extends far beyond the thrill of the catch.

Post-Fishing Fun: With its vibrant downtown area, world-class museums like the Aquarium of the Pacific, and a thriving restaurant scene offering fresh seafood, Long Beach provides endless options for post-fishing fun. Refuel with a delicious meal overlooking the harbor, explore the colorful shops, or simply relax on the beach and soak up the California sunshine.

Family-Friendly Activities: Long Beach offers a plethora of family-friendly activities to complement your fishing adventure. Take a stroll along the scenic waterfront, visit the Long Beach Museum of Art, or embark on a whale-watching expedition to witness these majestic creatures in their natural habitat.

Embark on your next fishing adventure and experience why Long Beach stands out as a premier destination for anglers. Boasting diverse fishing grounds, seasoned captains, and a wealth of post-excursion activities, Long Beach offers an unparalleled experience that will have you eagerly anticipating your next opportunity to cast a line into the pristine, sunlit waters of this urban coastal city.