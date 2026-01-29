CYBA 2025 Women of the Waterfront Award Nominees Recognized for Leadership and Industry Impact

The California Yacht Brokers Association (CYBA) recently completed its nomination and voting process for the 2025 Women of the Waterfront Award, recognizing outstanding women whose leadership, professionalism, and service continue to shape the California yachting industry. The award, presented annually by CYBA’s Growth, Expansion and Outreach Committee, honors a member who exemplifies ethical business practices, industry advocacy, and meaningful contributions to the boating community at the local, regional, or national level.

The Women of the Waterfront Award was established to spotlight the often behind-the-scenes leadership of women in yachting — brokers, managers, financiers, and industry professionals who elevate standards while mentoring others and promoting professionalism across the waterfront. Nominees are required to be CYBA members in good standing, actively engaged in the boating or sailing industry, and demonstrably committed to advancing CYBA’s mission and the broader recreational boating profession.

Voting closed on January 16, 2026, following a nomination and election process open to the full CYBA membership. The winner was formally announced during the 2026 CYBA Annual Dinner and Awards Presentation, held Saturday evening, January 17, 2026, at the Silver Gate Yacht Club in San Diego.

“The winner was announced at our 2026 CYBA Annual Dinner & Awards Presentation held at the Silver Gate Yacht Club on Saturday evening January 17, 2026,” said Mark White, Executive Director of CYBA. “From the six nominees — whose bios and headshots were shared with the membership — Kim Dumas was selected as our 2025 CYBA Women of the Waterfront Award winner.”

The slate of nominees reflected the depth of experience, service, and leadership across Southern California’s yachting community.

Among those nominated was Amanda Larson, recognized for her leadership as a woman CEO in a traditionally male-dominated industry. Her nomination highlighted a career defined by integrity, transparency, and a commitment to elevated service standards. Larson was cited for her active engagement in the boating community, her collaborative approach to industry relationships, and her role as a mentor who encouraged women to pursue and succeed in marine careers. Her business growth, paired with ethical decision-making, was described as setting a high benchmark within the profession.

Joni Geis of Sterling Associates was also nominated, with supporters pointing to more than 25 years of involvement on the Southern California waterfront. While known professionally for marine finance, her nomination emphasized her broader influence in fostering integrity, inclusion, and vision within the boating business. Geis has long been involved in organizing the San Diego Parade of Lights, participating in broker forums, and helping establish women-focused professional groups such as the San Diego Yachting Professionals. Her contributions to in-the-water boat shows and her role on the CYBA Annual Dinner committee were credited with strengthening industry camaraderie and celebration.

Kim Dumas, who was ultimately selected as the 2025 award recipient, was recognized for a 25-year career in yachting marked by ethical brokerage practices, mentorship, and advocacy. Described as both a top-performing broker and a trusted advisor, Dumas was noted for her attention to detail, client-first mindset, and willingness to support CYBA initiatives. Her nomination emphasized her passion for getting more women comfortable and confident on the water, along with her collaborative spirit in mentoring newer brokers and strengthening professional relationships throughout the association.

Leanne McNally was nominated for her more than two decades of service to the Southern California boating community and her multifaceted career in yacht sales, education, and maintenance. Beginning her career with Harbor Sailboats before moving into brokerage roles with Selene California and later South Coast Yachts and Beneteau, McNally was recognized for her ethical approach, consumer advocacy, and mentorship. Her credentials include ASA Bareboat certification, Certified Professional Yacht Broker status, leadership with San Diego Yachting Professionals, and hands-on experience running San Diego Yacht Services. Her nomination highlighted her dedication to education, professionalism, and inclusivity across all levels of the industry.

Leilani Wales was also among the nominees, recognized for her extensive volunteer leadership within CYBA. As chairwoman of the Growth, Expansion and Outreach Committee and a former CYBA director, Wales was credited with dedicating countless hours to supporting women in the industry, expanding membership engagement, and serving as a professional role model. Her work was described as foundational to CYBA’s ongoing efforts to grow and diversify the yachting profession.

Shaun McMahon rounded out the list of nominees, with her nomination reflecting a wide-ranging career that spans marina management, brokerage, and vessel operations. As general manager of Shelter Cove Marina, sales manager for Intrepid Yachts, and operator of a boat-and-breakfast business, McMahon was recognized for her meticulous professionalism and client-focused approach. Her background as a certified scuba diver and accomplished boater, combined with her advocacy for CYBA membership at boat shows and within the community, underscored her multifaceted contribution to the waterfront.

Past recipients of the Women of the Waterfront Award include Kathi Krencik Ford in 2024 and Bernadine Trusso in 2023, each recognized for their lasting impact on the yachting profession and CYBA’s mission.

The 2025 nomination cycle once again illustrated the breadth of leadership within CYBA’s membership and the many ways women continue to influence the boating industry — from sales and finance to education, advocacy, and community building. With the announcement of this year’s recipient, the Women of the Waterfront Award continues its role in highlighting the professionals who help set the tone for excellence, integrity, and leadership across California’s yachting community.