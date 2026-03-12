Division of Boating and Waterways Opens Grant Program to Prevent Quagga and Zebra Mussel Spread

SACRAMENTO — California State Parks’ Division of Boating and Waterways (DBW) has announced the availability of new grant funding aimed at preventing the spread of quagga and zebra mussels, invasive species that pose a serious threat to California’s waterways, recreational boating, fishing, and aquatic ecosystems.

Funded through the California Mussel Fee Sticker — commonly known as the Quagga Sticker — the Quagga and Zebra (QZ) Mussel Infestation Prevention Grant Program is expected to award up to $2 million during the upcoming funding cycle. Applications open Monday, March 9, and must be submitted by Friday, April 17, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. PDT.

The grant program is designed to support proactive prevention efforts at reservoirs that remain mussel-free and are open to public recreation. Eligible applicants include entities that own or manage any aspect of water in qualifying reservoirs. Reservoirs already covered by an existing two-year 2026 grant are not eligible during this application period.

DBW officials say the funding is intended to supplement local and regional prevention efforts, helping agencies expand programs that stop invasive mussels before they gain a foothold. Grant funds may be used for a wide range of prevention-focused projects, including watercraft inspection stations and staffing, launch monitors, decontamination units, educational signage, outreach campaigns, and program planning.

To help prospective applicants and the broader boating public better understand invasive species prevention, DBW is also hosting a free virtual Freshwater Aquatic Invasive Species Prevention Workshop later this month. The workshop is open to anyone accessing California’s waterways and is designed to provide practical education on recognizing and stopping the spread of freshwater invasive species before they reach uninfected waters.

Scheduled for Thursday, March 26, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., the workshop will cover the environmental, recreational, and economic impacts of freshwater aquatic invasive species, including quagga, zebra, and golden mussels. Participants will also learn how to identify floating and submerged aquatic weeds such as water hyacinth, South American spongeplant, Uruguay water primrose, Brazilian waterweed, curlyleaf pondweed, Eurasian watermilfoil, coontail, and fanwort.

In addition to species identification, the workshop will outline the management and control methods currently being used across California and provide step-by-step guidance on how boaters and water users can prevent the spread of invasive species by properly inspecting, cleaning, draining, and drying watercraft and equipment. Advance registration is required, and participants must register by March 26, 2026, to attend.

The workshop is being hosted collaboratively by the Division of Boating and Waterways, California Coastal Commission, California Department of Fish and Wildlife, California State Lands Commission, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, reflecting the multi-agency approach required to address invasive species statewide.

For agencies seeking grant funding, DBW will also host an informational webinar on Friday, March 13, focused specifically on the QZ Mussel Infestation Prevention Grant Program. The webinar will guide potential applicants through eligibility requirements, application components, and program expectations. Additional details and registration information for both the grant webinar and AIS workshop are available at dbw.parks.ca.gov/QZGrant.

Applications for the grant program will be reviewed and scored by DBW in partnership with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. Applicants can expect notification of funding decisions by July 2026, with awarded grants scheduled to begin in October 2026.

Since the program’s inception in 2014, DBW’s QZ Mussel Infestation Prevention Grant Program has awarded $28.8 million across 123 projects at 71 unique reservoirs statewide. According to DBW, these collective efforts have significantly slowed the spread of quagga mussels, which remain largely limited to Southern California, with only two confirmed zebra mussel sightings reported in San Benito County.

Quagga and zebra mussels are widely regarded as among the most destructive aquatic invasive species in North America. Once established, they can clog water delivery systems, damage hydroelectric facilities, disrupt aquatic food webs, degrade fisheries, and significantly increase maintenance costs for marinas and water infrastructure. Their spread also threatens recreational boating and fishing by fouling hulls, docks, and equipment.

Kevin Murphy, CIG Information Officer for Communications and Marketing with California State Parks, explained that these invasive species can create serious operational and safety challenges for both boaters and marina operators. “Quagga and zebra mussels can impact recreational boating and marina operations by attaching to boat hulls, motors, docks and other infrastructure, which can clog water intake systems, damage equipment and increase maintenance costs,” Murphy said. “Their sharp shells can also create safety hazards for swimmers and pets. Once established, these mussels are extremely difficult and expensive to control, so prevention is the most effective approach.”

Murphy emphasized that individual boaters play a critical role in preventing infestations from spreading between waterways. “Individual boaters are a critical part of preventing the spread of invasive mussels by following Clean, Drain and Dry procedures before leaving a waterbody,” Murphy said. “This helps ensure mussels and microscopic larvae are not transported to new locations.”

He added that compliance with state prevention programs is equally important. “Additionally, boaters can assist grant-funded prevention programs by ensuring they have purchased their Mussel Fee Sticker and remain compliant. Cooperation with inspection stations and compliance with quarantine requirements are essential to keeping waterways protected.”

Prevention efforts are coordinated across multiple agencies to maintain consistent inspection and enforcement practices throughout the state. Murphy noted that collaboration is key to ensuring boaters encounter similar protocols wherever they launch.

“DBW works closely with state, federal, and local partners to share information and maintain consistent prevention efforts,” Murphy said. “For example, DBW coordinates with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and local water managers to support consistent inspection protocols and information sharing across waterbodies, helping ensure boaters encounter similar prevention measures statewide. These efforts are aligned with statewide guidance and widely used regional best-practice protocols for watercraft inspection and decontamination developed collaboratively by state, federal, and partner organizations across the western United States. This coordination supports standardized inspection practices, training, and outreach across jurisdictions.”

For boaters looking to learn more about how to properly protect waterways, DBW provides educational resources and guidance online.

“Boaters can find guidance on prevention practices, inspection requirements and educational materials on the California State Parks’ Division of Boating and Waterways Aquatic Invasive Species website at https://dbw.parks.ca.gov/StopQZ,” Murphy said. “Local water managers and national Clean, Drain and Dry programs also provide helpful information.”

Through a combination of targeted grant funding, education, inspections, and interagency coordination, DBW continues to position prevention as the most effective and cost-efficient tool for protecting California’s freshwater resources. For boaters, anglers, and water managers alike, early action remains the key to keeping mussel-free waters protected.

More information about the Quagga and Zebra Mussel Infestation Prevention Grant Program, the upcoming webinar, and the Freshwater Aquatic Invasive Species Prevention Workshop is available at dbw.parks.ca.gov/QZGrant.