Dog Aboard: Meet Oliver!

“We love The Log and my daughter and I always look forward to the “Dog Aboard”. She wanted me to submit a photo of our pooch, Oliver aboard our boat Triple Net.

Meet Oliver, our beloved 11 year old Cavalier. He is always eager to jump on our 42 Grand Banks Classic, Triple Net. Whether it’s our numerous trips to Catalina or an adventurous run up to the Channel Islands, he is always game. His favorite spot on the island is 4th of July Cove. Here he is on the deck of Triple Net finding some much-needed shade on one of those hot summer days in the cove.

If you’re in the cove this summer, stope by and say hello, Oliver is always happy to make new friends.”

– Mike Grannis