Greg Helms Highlights Santa Barbara Channel’s Leadership in Coastal Conservation at SBMM Speaker Series

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM) is set to host an insightful presentation by Greg Helms, Manager of Ocean Conservancy’s Fish Conservation Program, as part of its renowned Maritime Distinguished Speaker Series. Titled “Conserving Coast & Ocean: Santa Barbara Channel Region at the Leading Edge,” the lecture will explore the innovative efforts that have positioned the Santa Barbara Channel as a global leader in coastal conservation and ocean stewardship.

The event takes place on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at 7:00 p.m., with a pre-lecture reception for SBMM members from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. Admission is free for SBMM Navigators Circle members, $10 for other SBMM members, and $20 for the general public. Tickets are available for purchase at sbmm.org or by calling (805) 456-8750.

A Region Leading by Example

The Santa Barbara Channel has long served as a hub for groundbreaking advancements in marine conservation. From sustainable fisheries management and the protection of the Gaviota Coast to pioneering efforts in energy and resource sustainability, this region exemplifies the balance between human activity and environmental preservation. Helms’ presentation will delve into these successes and examine the lessons they offer for global conservation practices.

“The drive to sustain and protect the coast and ocean along the Santa Barbara Channel is a core part of our community identity,” said Helms. “Building on past and present efforts to protect our sea and landscapes, we steam confidently toward a sustainable future.”

Meet the Presenter

Helms is a prominent figure in marine and coastal conservation. His work with the Ocean Conservancy’s Fish Conservation Program focuses on advancing sustainable nearshore fisheries, marine protected areas, and wildlife conservation. Locally, Helms’ leadership with organizations such as the Gaviota Coast Conservancy and the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary underscores his deep connection to Santa Barbara’s marine and terrestrial ecosystems. Through his career, Helms has become a trusted voice in the fight to balance human activity with ecological stewardship, bringing a wealth of experience and insight to his lecture.

What to Expect

Attendees will gain a comprehensive understanding of how the Santa Barbara Channel has become a model for conservation initiatives. Helms will discuss:

The region’s role in sustainable seafood practices.

Conservation efforts on Point Conception’s historic working ranch.

The evolving landscape of coastal energy development.

The implications of local efforts on global maritime practices.

The presentation will also offer a forward-looking perspective, identifying emerging opportunities and challenges for ocean and coastal conservation.

Event Details

Title: Conserving Coast & Ocean: Santa Barbara Channel Region at the Leading Edge

Date: Thursday, January 16, 2025

Location: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum

Admission: Free for SBMM Navigators Circle members $10 for all other SBMM members $20 for the general public Tickets: sbmm.org or call (805) 456-8750



Most attendees can expect seating on the main floor, but overflow seating will be available in the museum’s Munger Theater. Admission is on a first-come, first-served basis. SBMM members will also enjoy an exclusive pre-lecture reception, providing early access and the opportunity to engage with fellow members.

The Maritime Distinguished Speaker Series is sponsored by Marie L. Morrisroe and has become a vital platform for sharing knowledge on maritime history, conservation, and innovation. For more information about the museum or to become a member, visit sbmm.org or call (805) 962-8404.