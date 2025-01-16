Iconic San Pedro Fish Market to Open New Waterfront Location in 2026

SAN PEDRO — A beloved Southern California institution, the San Pedro Fish Market, is poised to usher in a new era with the opening of a waterfront location in 2026. This milestone marks a significant chapter in the history of one of the largest and most celebrated seafood destinations in the United States.

The San Pedro Fish Market was founded in 1956 by the Amalfitano and Ungaro families, rooted in a shared passion for fresh seafood and community. Originally a humble fish stand, the market grew exponentially over the decades, becoming a cultural landmark renowned for its massive seafood platters, festive atmosphere, and a dedication to celebrating food and family.

For over 65 years, the market has been a centerpiece of San Pedro’s rich maritime heritage, attracting visitors from all over the world. Its original location in the iconic Ports O’ Call Village became synonymous with sprawling, family-style seafood feasts, where diners could enjoy ocean views and the vibrant energy of the Los Angeles waterfront.

The San Pedro Fish Market faced a major turning point when Ports O’ Call Village was demolished in 2019 as part of a redevelopment plan. Forced to vacate its long-standing home, the market adapted by operating from temporary locations within the nearby West Harbor area. Despite the disruption, its loyal following remained steadfast — a testament to the enduring appeal of its fresh seafood offerings and welcoming environment.

The market’s new location, secured with a 49-year lease, promises to be nothing short of spectacular. Situated at the heart of the West Harbor Waterfront redevelopment, the space is designed to honor the market’s storied past while embracing a modern vision for the future. The new venue is set to become one of the largest restaurants in the United States, providing even more room for seafood enthusiasts to enjoy its legendary fare.

Spanning tens of thousands of square feet, the new location will feature expansive dining areas, outdoor patios with waterfront views, and state-of-the-art facilities. The design will pay homage to its nautical roots, incorporating elements that reflect San Pedro’s history as a bustling port town. It will also include retail spaces and event areas, creating a vibrant hub for both locals and visitors.

The hallmark of the San Pedro Fish Market has always been its fresh, high-quality seafood, and that tradition will continue at the new location. Signature items like the famous shrimp trays, loaded with fresh shrimp, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and potatoes, will remain a central attraction. Customers can also look forward to an expanded menu, featuring innovative dishes alongside beloved classics.

The reopening of the San Pedro Fish Market is more than just a business milestone; it represents a cultural renaissance for the San Pedro waterfront. The West Harbor development aims to transform the area into a world-class destination, blending dining, entertainment, and retail. The market’s presence will serve as a cornerstone of this revitalization, drawing tourists and providing a boost to the local economy.

“We’re excited to bring the next chapter of the San Pedro Fish Market to life,” said the Amalfitano family in a statement. “This new location will allow us to continue our tradition of celebrating food, family, and community, while offering an even better experience for our loyal customers.”

As the countdown to 2026 begins, anticipation is building among seafood lovers and San Pedro residents alike. The new San Pedro Fish Market location is poised to become a symbol of resilience and reinvention, carrying forward a legacy that spans generations.

Whether you’re a long-time fan or a first-time visitor, the reopening promises to deliver everything for which the market has always stood: fresh seafood, family traditions, and a uniquely Southern Californian experience.

For more information about the San Pedro Fish Market and updates on its new location, visit their official website at www.sanpedrofish.com.