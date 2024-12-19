Facebook-f Instagram Sistrix
image 1 (1)

IGFA’s 41st Annual International Auction Set for January 2025

Default img

The International Game Fish Association (IGFA) is set to host its 41st Annual International Auction on January 25, 2025, at the Ritz-Carlton in Fort Lauderdale. The evening will commence with a cocktail reception at 6:00 p.m., followed by a live auction at 7:30 p.m., featuring exclusive fishing trips, artwork, premium tackle, and jewelry. Proceeds will support IGFA’s initiatives in game fish conservation and youth angling education. Attendees can avail of special room rates at the Ritz-Carlton from January 23 to 25, 2025, by booking before December 24, 2024. For more information, contact Kim Strong, IGFA Development Manager, at 954-927-2628 or [email protected].

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News Briefs

Related Posts

The Log Newspaper has been Southern California boaters’ top source for in-depth local boating and fishing news since 1971. Nowhere else will you find The Log’s exclusive coverage of the latest boating issues, breaking news, upcoming events of interest to mariners, and new legislation affecting California boaters.

Copyright © 2024 The Log. All rights reserved.

PRIVACY POLICY