Local Angler Mistaken for Tackle Box After Apparent Run-In with Entire Wall of Terminal Tackle

Witnesses say the fisherman may have become permanently attached to a tackle shop display sometime around 2023.

DANA POINT — Local anglers are still trying to determine whether 22-year-old fisherman Tyler “Treble Hook” Jenkins is a human being with piercings or the result of a catastrophic accident involving a tackle shop and poor decision-making.

The confusion began last weekend when Jenkins arrived at the bait dock sporting eyebrow piercings, bridge piercings, a third-eye piercing, cheek piercings, lip piercings, an upper labret, a septum ring, and what one witness described as “enough stainless steel to rig a long-range tuna trip.”

Several anglers initially mistook him for a fully stocked display rack.

“I thought he was the new Owner Hooks section,” said local fisherman Gary Martinez. “I reached over and almost tried to buy a 4/0 circle hook off his cheek.”

The situation reportedly escalated when a curious deckhand attempted to organize Jenkins by hook size.

“We were halfway through sorting him into the terminal tackle aisle before he started talking,” the deckhand said.

According to unverified rumors circulating around the harbor, Jenkins may have fallen headfirst into a tackle shop several years ago and simply emerged that way.

Others believe he became magnetically attracted to a wall of fishing hardware during a bluefin tuna tackle seminar.

“There was a loud noise, a flash of light, and suddenly every split ring, swivel, and jig clip in the county was attached to his face,” said one witness.

Scientists have not ruled out either possibility.

The mystery deepened after several seabirds reportedly attempted to inspect Jenkins for baitfish activity.

A pelican was seen circling overhead for nearly 15 minutes.

“We initially thought he was holding a school of anchovies,” said one harbor patrol officer. “Then we realized that was just sunlight reflecting off the hardware.”

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has confirmed that Jenkins does not currently require a commercial fishing permit, despite appearing to contain enough metal to outfit a small sportfishing fleet.

Meanwhile, local tackle stores have reported shortages of swivels, rings, and assorted shiny objects.

“Every time Tyler walks into the shop, our inventory system gets confused,” said one retailer. “Last week the computer accidentally listed him as a 12-pack of heavy-duty snap swivels.”

Jenkins himself appears unfazed by the attention.

“The piercings aren’t even that crazy,” he said while accidentally snagging his sweatshirt on his own eyebrow. “Besides, they help me locate fish.”

When asked how that works, Jenkins pointed toward the harbor.

“My septum ring always points toward the bait schools.”

Marine biologists have declined to comment.

As of press time, harbor officials were considering placing a navigational light on Jenkins’ forehead after several boaters reportedly used him as a channel marker during foggy conditions.

At least three anglers admitted they still aren’t entirely convinced he’s not part of the tackle inventory.

“If he starts rattling when he walks,” said Martinez, “I’m checking his price tag.”