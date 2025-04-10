Newport Beach Unveils Updated State Fire Hazard Maps for Public Review

NEWPORT BEACH — The City of Newport Beach has released the updated State of California Fire Hazard Severity Zone (FHSZ) maps for public review and feedback, marking the first significant update to fire hazard mapping for Orange County in 14 years.

The maps, developed by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE), identify Local Responsibility Areas (LRA) that fall within varying levels of fire hazard — categorized by topography, vegetation, weather patterns, and other environmental factors that influence long-term fire behavior.

Newport Beach received the updated LRA maps on Monday, March 24, 2025, and has since made them accessible to the public via a dedicated webpage at newportbeachca.gov/firemaps. The interactive platform allows users to explore multiple data layers, including a side-by-side comparison between the newly proposed maps and the currently adopted 2012 fire hazard maps.

“These updated maps represent an important step in understanding and mitigating fire hazards in Newport Beach,” said Fire Chief Jeff Boyles. “We encourage residents to review the maps, provide feedback, and participate in the upcoming public comment process.”

The public comment period is open for 30 days, after which the maps will be presented to the Newport Beach City Council for consideration and formal adoption.

The updated mapping effort aligns with the broader implementation of the California Wildland-Urban Interface (WUI) Code, recently adopted by the California Building Standards Commission. Set to take effect on January 1, 2026, the new code consolidates existing fire safety regulations into a single, comprehensive framework designed for use by regulatory agencies, developers, and property owners. While it does not introduce major regulatory changes, the unified code is expected to improve consistency in how fire safety rules are applied and enforced across the state.

What the Maps Show — and What They Don’t

It’s important to distinguish between fire hazard and fire risk. The newly released Fire Hazard Severity Zone maps assess hazard, not risk. Hazard mapping focuses on physical conditions — such as fuel availability, slope, and weather influences — that determine the potential fire behavior in a given area over a projected 50-year period.

Unlike insurance risk maps, which reflect the likelihood and potential damage of fire based on present-day conditions and often consider variables like home hardening or defensible space, CAL FIRE’s hazard maps are long-term planning tools designed to guide land-use policy, building codes, and fire prevention strategies.

What This Means for Property Owners

For residents and property owners in areas designated as high or very-high fire hazard zones, the new maps may bring changes in compliance requirements. Homes in these zones are now subject to updated state building codes, real estate disclosure rules, and landscaping regulations aimed at reducing fire exposure.

In very-high hazard areas, this includes requirements for:

Defensible space, such as mandatory vegetation clearance around structures

Ember-resistant vents and construction modifications to reduce fire penetration

Maintenance logs and possible inspection compliance for ongoing fire safety

While these regulations have long been applied in some parts of the state, the updated mapping will help clarify which Newport Beach properties fall under those stricter standards.

Residents are encouraged to visit the City’s website at newportbeachca.gov/firemaps to:

View and interact with the updated fire hazard maps

Compare the 2012 maps with the newly proposed data

Learn more about what the designations mean for their property

Submit comments or concerns during the 30-day review period

Public input will play a vital role in shaping how the City of Newport Beach responds to the updated maps and helps ensure the community’s voice is heard before the maps are formally adopted by City Council.

For more information, residents may contact the Newport Beach Fire Department or visit the City’s website.

Editor’s Note: This update pertains only to areas designated under Local Responsibility Areas (LRA). For residents located in State Responsibility Areas (SRA) or Federal Responsibility Areas (FRA), other fire mapping systems and regulations may apply.