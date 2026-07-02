Proper Tuna Handling Matters After the Fish Hits the Deck

As recreational anglers prepare for another season of tuna fishing, discussions often focus on regulations, retention limits, and finding fish. But according to experienced fishermen, what happens after a tuna is landed can be just as important as the catch itself.

Recent Atlantic bluefin tuna retention limits announced by NOAA Fisheries serve as a reminder of the value placed on every fish harvested. Whether targeting bluefin tuna in the Atlantic or bluefin and yellowfin tuna off the West Coast, many anglers are placing greater emphasis on fish care techniques that improve safety, preserve meat quality, and maximize the value of each fish brought aboard.

One of the most respected fish-handling methods comes from Japan and is known as “ikejime.”

Ikejime is a harvesting technique designed to dispatch fish quickly and humanely while minimizing stress. For large tuna, the process typically begins immediately after the fish is secured alongside the boat and brought aboard. Experienced crews often prioritize dispatching the fish as quickly as possible, both for crew safety and to preserve the quality of the meat.

Anyone who has witnessed a large tuna thrashing on deck understands the potential danger. A powerful bluefin tuna weighing more than 100 pounds can cause significant damage in a matter of seconds. Rods, tackle, electronics, deck hardware, and even crew members can be injured when a large fish continues to struggle after landing.

Beyond safety concerns, prolonged stress and exertion can negatively affect the quality of the fish itself.

As a tuna fights on the line and continues struggling on deck, lactic acid accumulates within the muscles. Excessive stress can affect meat texture, color, and shelf life, making proper handling especially important for fish destined for the dinner table.

Following the initial dispatch, some fishermen employ a related technique known as “shinkei-jime.”

While ikejime refers to the overall dispatching process, shinkei-jime specifically involves disabling the fish’s nervous system. The technique is performed by making a small incision near the top of the spinal column and inserting a stainless-steel wire into the spinal canal. The wire is then carefully pushed through the length of the spine, disrupting nerve function throughout the fish’s body.

The goal is to prevent involuntary muscle contractions that can continue long after a fish has been harvested.

By eliminating these nerve signals, shinkei-jime helps reduce energy consumption within the muscle tissue and slows the biochemical processes that contribute to deterioration.

The technique has become increasingly popular among commercial tuna fishermen, high-end seafood suppliers, and anglers seeking premium table fare.

Advocates say the process offers several benefits, including improved flesh quality, better color retention, reduced lactic acid buildup, extended shelf life, and increased market value, particularly for sushi-grade fish.

The method also aligns with a broader philosophy of respect for the resource.

Many fishermen view proper dispatch and handling as part of responsible harvesting. If a fish is going to be retained, they argue, every effort should be made to ensure the fish is handled safely, humanely, and with minimal waste.

While ikejime and shinkei-jime require practice and familiarity with fish anatomy, educational resources and specialized tools have become more widely available in recent years. Stainless-steel shinkei-jime wires, spike kits, and instructional materials are now commonly used by commercial fishermen and serious recreational anglers alike.

As tuna fishing continues to grow in popularity, many captains believe proper fish care deserves as much attention as electronics, tackle selection, and fishing techniques.

After all, finding and landing a trophy tuna may be only part of the challenge. Ensuring that fish remains safe to handle and in the best possible condition for the table is often the final step in a successful day on the water.