Pairing With the Slips Guide: Strategies, Amenities, and the Future of Marina Space on the West Coast

For boaters, owning a vessel is only half the story. The other half is finding a place to put it. Along the West Coast — from the cruising harbors of Costa Rica to the islands of Hawaii and the fjords of Alaska — slips are more than simple parking spaces on the water. They’re lifelines, hubs of community, and, increasingly, highly competitive real estate. Along with the publishing of The Log’s annual Slips Guide, the most comprehensive directory of marinas from Costa Rica to Alaska, it’s worth taking a closer look at the realities of securing a slip today. From matching boat size to berth, to navigating seasonal demand, to weighing the importance of amenities, slip selection has become both more complex and more essential to a boater’s experience. Add in the pressures of redevelopment and limited availability in many West Coast harbors, and the question of where to moor one’s boat has never been more relevant. Securing the perfect slip begins with understanding your boat’s specific needs. The most obvious factor is size. Slips are measured by length, but beam (vessel width) can matter just as much. Some slips are designed for narrow sailboats, while others accommodate beamier powerboats or catamarans....
