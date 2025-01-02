Port of Los Angeles Reports 16% Surge in November Cargo Volume

The Port of Los Angeles handled 884,315 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in November 2024, marking a 16% increase over the same month last year. Through the first eleven months of 2024, the port has moved 9,375,735 TEUs, placing it 19% ahead of its 2023 pace.

“We are well on pace to exceed 10 million container units for only the second time in our 117-year history,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka. “It’s a remarkable milestone that we owe to the collective efforts of our partners, including the International Longshore and Warehouse Union, trucking community, terminal operators, and rail partners.”

At a media briefing, Scott Kelly, Vice President of Ocean Services for Expeditors International, joined Seroka to discuss critical supply chain topics, including tariffs, East and Gulf Coast labor issues, and the role of logistics companies in global trade.

In November 2024, the port’s loaded imports reached 458,165 TEUs, a 19% increase from 2023, while loaded exports totaled 124,117 TEUs, an 11% rise. The port also processed 302,033 empty containers, reflecting a 13% growth compared to the previous year.

The Port of Los Angeles continues to set records as a key hub in the global logistics network.