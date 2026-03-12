Port of San Diego’s Blue Economy Incubator Expands with Lux Bio, Marking 13th Pilot Project

The Port of San Diego continues to solidify its role as a national leader in ocean-based innovation with the approval of a new pilot project through its Blue Economy Incubator (BEI), welcoming Lux Bio as the program’s 13th participating company.

Earlier this year, the Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners approved an 18-month, $350,000 pilot agreement with Lux Bio, a for-profit venture developing a non-toxic, biodegradable alternative to traditional chemical glow sticks. The project represents the latest step in the Port’s long-term strategy to foster a resilient, environmentally responsible blue economy while supporting real-world needs across commercial fishing, public safety, maritime operations, and waterfront events.

Established in 2016, the Blue Economy Incubator was designed as a launch platform for early-stage ocean and coastal technology companies whose products could be tested, refined, and deployed in an active working harbor. Since its inception, the program has approved 13 pilot agreements, including one reinvestment, with four projects already completed and several others actively underway.

For the Port, Lux Bio’s addition reflects both environmental urgency and practical opportunity.

Chemical glow sticks are widely used across maritime industries, including fishing, emergency response, military operations, and public events. Yet they are also a persistent source of marine debris. Made with single-use plastics and toxic chemicals, discarded or lost glow sticks can linger in marine environments for years, posing risks to wildlife and water quality.

Lux Bio’s solution takes a radically different approach. Instead of relying on synthetic chemicals, the company’s product uses bioluminescence to produce light that is non-toxic and designed to biodegrade safely in ocean environments.

From the Port’s perspective, the technology aligns directly with its environmental stewardship mission while addressing a product category that remains deeply embedded in maritime operations.

“This pilot with Lux Bio reflects the kind of innovation the Port of San Diego is proud to support — protecting our bay while enhancing how people work, gather, and enjoy our waterfront,” said Ann Moore, Chair of the Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners. “As we focus on expanding coastal access and parks, investing in non-toxic, biodegradable lighting helps reduce marine pollution while keeping San Diego Bay safe, accessible, and vibrant for our community.”

Unlike traditional incubators that operate primarily in office settings, the Port’s BEI is built around real-world testing. Lux Bio’s pilot will unfold in multiple phases, placing its bioluminescent lighting into operational environments that include commercial fishing research and development, Port-hosted events, and collaborations with government partners.

These trials will focus on validating performance, durability, visibility, and environmental behavior under actual maritime conditions. The goal isn’t simply proof of concept, but readiness for deployment across working waterfront applications.

Lux Bio brings a combination of patented technology, experienced leadership, and early market traction to the program — key factors the Port considers when selecting incubator participants.

“We’re proud to partner with the Port of San Diego’s Blue Economy Incubator,” said Paige Whitehead, CEO and co-founder of Lux Bio. “This validates Lux Bio’s bioluminescent platform as a safer, eco-friendly, cost-competitive alternative to chemical light sticks and more. We’re excited to pilot it across real-world operations — from commercial fishing to the Navy — and move one step closer to scaling globally.”

The Lux Bio pilot joins a diverse portfolio of companies tackling challenges that range from marina electrification and coastal data collection to aquaculture, water quality monitoring, and renewable ocean resources.

Among the active BEI projects is VoltSafe, a company focused on improving marina safety and efficiency through next-generation shore power technology. VoltSafe’s system replaces traditional pronged electrical plugs with a magnetic connection that reduces shock risk, corrosion, and power faults—an issue of growing concern in marinas nationwide. Its integrated software platform also provides real-time monitoring of power usage, disconnections, and anomalies at individual slips.

Another participant, MarineLabs, delivers real-time wave, wind, and wake data through sensor nodes installed above the water’s surface. Approved by the Board in May 2025, MarineLabs’ technology supports informed decision-making around coastal resilience, infrastructure planning, and operational safety. Its work complements that of HyperKelp, which deploys buoy platforms capable of collecting underwater noise, atmospheric carbon dioxide, and water quality data in near real time.

HyperKelp’s pilot has received both local and national attention, including coverage on Spectrum News 1, underscoring the growing visibility of Port-facilitated blue technology projects.

Water quality monitoring is another cornerstone of the incubator’s work. FREDsense Technologies was approved in 2021 to develop a portable, five-in-one sensor capable of detecting aluminum, copper, lead, zinc, and nickel in stormwater runoff. These metals are key indicators for regulatory compliance, and the technology aims to streamline monitoring while improving response times.

Several BEI projects highlight the Port’s interest in aquaculture as both an economic and environmental strategy.

Sunken Seaweed, led by marine ecologists, has been cultivating native Southern California seaweed species in San Diego Bay since 2018. Using Port docks and piers, the company established a submerged pilot farm while operating a hatchery at San Diego State University’s Coastal and Marine Institute Laboratory. Beyond commercial potential, the project has generated data on carbon sequestration, bioremediation, and water quality benefits. In 2022, the Port reinvested in the company, enabling expansion to Humboldt Bay and scaling efforts that were later featured on NBC’s TODAY Show during Earth Week 2023.

Similarly, San Diego Bay Aquaculture has been testing a Floating Upweller System (FLUPSY) since 2017 to address shellfish seed shortages along the coast. The floating barge supports oysters as they grow from microscopic seed to juvenile size before being transferred to farms. The project has been recognized nationally for its potential to support sustainable seafood

In exchange for funding or in-kind support, the Port receives royalties tied to participating companies’ operations or technologies. To date, the Port has committed approximately $2.95 million to BEI projects, while leveraging millions more in external funding from state and federal sources.

The Port also provides access to Port-owned properties, assists with regulatory and permitting processes, coordinates pilot installations, and collaborates on marketing and outreach — support that many early-stage companies would otherwise struggle to secure.

This comprehensive approach has earned the Port multiple awards and recognition from state and federal agencies, industry groups, and academic institutions for its leadership in port-based blue economy development.

What distinguishes the Port of San Diego’s Blue Economy Incubator is its grounding in a working harbor. Each pilot is evaluated not only for its technological promise, but for its ability to coexist with vessel traffic, maritime labor, environmental protections, and public access.

Lux Bio’s pilot exemplifies that balance. By targeting a familiar, widely used product and offering a safer alternative, the company addresses an everyday problem with outsized environmental impact — one that resonates with fishermen, harbor workers, event organizers, and safety professionals alike.

As the incubator continues to grow, the Port remains focused on solutions that deliver environmental benefits without sacrificing operational practicality.

Learn more about the Port of San Diego’s Blue Economy Incubator and view its latest highlights report at portofsandiego.org/blueeconomy.