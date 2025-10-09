Preparing for an Offshore Cruise

For years you’ve dreamed of throwing off your boat’s dock lines and aiming for the horizon on a quest to cross oceans and discover the world on your own terms from the deck of your own floating castle. Many of us have lived that dream, sailing around the world, visiting different cultures, sampling exotic foods and forming lifelong friendships. You too can enjoy this fascinating yet challenging way of life, but first you need a vessel capable of crossing oceans in virtually all kinds of weather, from a flat calm to an extended full gale with 20-foot breaking seas. While you peruse ocean charts and country websites, you also need to prepare your vessel for this challenging voyage. Sails and Rigging Like most offshore sailors, you’re probably electing to use a sailing vessel rather than a diesel-powered trawler. A sailboat uses very little fuel and can be rigged to steer itself for days on end with only minor adjustments to the steering. Before setting sail, check the stainless steel rigging for signs of rust or broken wires. If you spot either, you’ll probably need to re-rig the entire vessel with new wire, ensuring it’s 316 stainless; 304 stainless is less expensive, but for an...