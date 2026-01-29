Refit and Ready: A Look at the Recent Maintenance Aboard Dana Wharf’s Sum Fun

During the boating off-season, Dana Wharf Sportfishing in Dana Point completed a series of significant maintenance and upgrade projects aboard the Sum Fun. The 65-foot passenger sportfisher, which accommodates up to 60 anglers with a full galley and onboard amenities, recently underwent improvements focused on both preservation and presentation.

A major part of the project included repainting the entire hull and cabin using a marine linear polyurethane paint, providing a durable, high-gloss protective finish designed to withstand the harsh saltwater environment. In addition to the full repaint, the vessel received refreshed decking, newly installed railings with varnished wood trim, bottom paint, a freshly painted transom name, and new sacrificial zinc anodes installed during the haul-out to protect underwater metal components from corrosion.

With additional upgrades completed throughout the vessel, the work represents a thoughtful investment in the boat’s longevity and passenger experience. The Sum Fun is expected to return to Dana Point Harbor sometime during the last week of January, where she will resume trips following the completion of these maintenance and improvement projects.

This photo gallery highlights the completed improvements to Dana Wharf’s well-known Sum Fun. All images provided by Dana Wharf Sportfishing.

____

After several weeks at Newport Harbor Shipyard for routine maintenance and cosmetic upgrades, the Sum Fun returns to the water refreshed, tuned, and ready for the start of fishing season.

Freshly varnished railings line the Sum Fun, restoring the rich wood grain while adding a protective finish designed to withstand the marine environment.

A newly installed stainless steel plate on the bow protects the hull from wear caused by the anchor as it swings and is retrieved, helping preserve the vessel’s finish over time.

The vessel’s propellers were removed and sent out for tuning, reshaping, and polishing to eliminate imperfections and restore optimal performance in the water.

The Sum Fun’s hull and cabin were fully repainted, leaving a smooth, high-gloss finish that refreshes the vessel from the waterline to the superstructure.

Large plate zinc anodes, part of the vessel’s hull bonding system, were replaced during the haul-out to protect the steel hull from electrolysis and long-term corrosion.

Built in the 1960s as a custom vessel, the Sum Fun’s longevity is a direct result of consistent maintenance, careful upkeep, and a commitment to doing the work properly.

Routine paint touch-ups during scheduled maintenance do more than improve appearance—they protect the hull from corrosion, sun exposure, and wear, helping extend a vessel’s lifespan and performance on the water.

Repairing and maintaining your deck protects the structure beneath it, prevents water intrusion, and preserves safe footing—simple upkeep that goes a long way toward a boat’s longevity and onboard safety.