Resolutions and Bucket List Goals for 2025

As the calendar turns to a new year, the maritime community — boaters, anglers, and sailors alike — finds itself reflecting on past adventures and planning for new horizons. The New Year isn’t just about fresh starts; it’s about setting goals that inspire growth, connection, and deeper enjoyment of time spent on the water. For 2025, why not think beyond the basics and add some creative, maritime-themed resolutions to your list?

Here’s a fun and inspiring collection of goals to elevate your sailing, fishing, and boating experiences this year.

For the Sailors: Master the Art and Explore New Waters

Learn a New Sailing Skill:

Whether it’s perfecting a downwind spinnaker set or mastering the nuances of celestial navigation, make 2025 the year you challenge yourself to grow as a sailor. Participate in a Regatta or Sailing Rally:

If you’ve never raced, join a local regatta, or try an organized sailing rally like the Newport to Ensenada Race. The camaraderie and competition are unforgettable. Sail to an Unfamiliar Destination:

Chart a course to somewhere new — a remote cove, an island you’ve never visited, or even an international harbor. Expanding your sailing grounds is one of the most rewarding experiences. Volunteer for a Youth Sailing Program:

Share your passion by mentoring the next generation of sailors. Organizations like the Sea Scouts or local yacht clubs often need experienced sailors to teach skills and inspire young enthusiasts.

For the Anglers: Expand Your Tacklebox and Target New Species

Master a New Fishing Technique:

If you’re a bait-and-tackle purist, try jigging, fly fishing, or even trolling. Expanding your techniques can make you a more versatile angler. Target a New Species:

Make 2025 the year you go after something completely different — like a halibut! I’m setting my sights on catching one right here in Southern California by participating in Dana Wharf Sportfishing’s Halibut Derby starting January 1. I’m determined to land my dream catch and plan to fish every single day I have off until I reel in that elusive halibut. With the right plan and persistence, this could be the year I finally make it happen! I’m starting small, and while your dream catch might be bigger, research the best spots, and plan a trip to land that catch. Contribute to Conservation Efforts:

Join a local beach cleanup or participate in fish tagging programs through organizations like CCA California. Giving back to the environment ensures better fishing for everyone. Cook Your Catch in a New Way:

Take a culinary approach to your angling by mastering a recipe for your catch. Try grilled rockfish tacos, smoked tuna, or a traditional bouillabaisse.

For the Boaters: Upgrade, Explore, and Stay Safe

Upgrade Your Vessel:

Start the year by making one meaningful improvement to your boat. Maybe it’s installing solar panels, upgrading to a modern chartplotter, or restoring those cloudy plastic windows in your enclosure. Plan a Multi-Day Boating Adventure:

Venture beyond your usual day trips and plan a multi-day journey to explore harbors, anchorages, or coastal towns. Southern California offers gems like Catalina Island or Channel Islands National Park. Commit to Green Boating Practices:

Reduce your footprint by incorporating eco-friendly habits like using biodegradable cleaning products, upgrading to fuel-efficient systems, or participating in a marina recycling program. Host a Boat Party:

Invite friends and family to enjoy a festive day on the water. A themed gathering, like a pirate party or seafood cookout, can create unforgettable memories.

Making 2025 Your Best Year Yet on the Water

The New Year is about embracing change and pursuing growth, whether through learning new skills, exploring unfamiliar waters, or simply finding more joy in your maritime pursuits. By adding these unique resolutions and bucket-list goals to your plans, you can make 2025 a year of adventure, connection, and deeper appreciation for the sea.

So, what will it be? A new knot to master? A remote island to discover? A trophy fish to land? Whatever your goals, set sail into 2025 with a sense of excitement and determination. The water is calling!