Sacramento Perch Stocking Creates Unique Urban Fishing Opportunity in Granite Regional Park

In an effort to restore California’s only native sunfish species, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has stocked 3,000 Sacramento perch into a pond at Granite Regional Park, located in Sacramento city and county. This initiative marks a significant step in providing urban anglers with a rare chance to catch a heritage species long absent from its namesake region.

Granite Regional Park, already a key site in CDFW’s Fishing in the City Program, regularly receives winter stockings of rainbow trout and summer stockings of channel catfish to support urban fishing. The addition of Sacramento perch aims to create a year-round fishery at the former quarry pond surrounded by office buildings, soccer fields, and parking lots. The new fishery could complement existing angling opportunities.

“It’s an experimental, pilot effort,” said Max Fish, Senior Environmental Scientist with CDFW’s Fisheries Branch. “We’re trying to assess whether the fish do well in the pond first and foremost and, if so, whether anglers enjoy this unique experience to interact with a heritage fish being brought back to the Sacramento area for the first time in many decades.”

Historically, Sacramento perch thrived in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta and Clear Lake but were displaced due to habitat changes and competition from non-native sunfish species introduced in the early 20th century. Now listed as a “Species of Special Concern” in California, Sacramento perch are found in only about two dozen isolated waters, mostly in remote areas of northern California and the Eastern Sierra. Where they exist in large numbers, such as Crowley Lake and Bridgeport Reservoir in Mono County, they support popular sport fisheries. The current state record for a Sacramento perch was set in 1979 at Crowley Lake, weighing 3 pounds, 10 ounces.

Prior to stocking the pond in December, CDFW biologists conducted surveys and found minimal competition from non-native sunfish, which often hinder Sacramento perch reproduction. To improve the perch’s chances of survival, CDFW stocked older juvenile and adult fish, which have a higher likelihood of coexisting with other species. The fish, supplied by Livermore-based M4 Aquatics, included mostly juveniles measuring 2 to 4 inches in length, with about 150 individuals exceeding 6 inches, considered “catchable size.”

“These fish are special for a number of reasons,” said Richard Muñoz, CDFW’s North Central Region Fishing in the City Coordinator. “These are warmwater fish we can plant pretty much year-round. And they represent an opportunity to provide more equitable access to fishing opportunities for folks who may not have had access to these fish before.”

Sacramento perch are well-suited to urban fisheries due to their ability to tolerate a wide range of environmental conditions, including high alkalinity, salinity, and both cold and warm temperatures. Their adaptability makes them a strong candidate for establishing sport fisheries in urban park ponds, particularly in communities historically underserved by CDFW’s fish stocking efforts.

The Granite Regional Park stocking is part of a broader CDFW initiative to strengthen Sacramento perch populations, expand their range, and introduce the species to more anglers across the state. Other notable actions within this effort include:

Translocation of populations : Sacramento perch were translocated between Biscar Reservoir in Lassen County and Bridgeport Reservoir to enhance the genetic diversity of both populations.

: Sacramento perch were translocated between Biscar Reservoir in Lassen County and Bridgeport Reservoir to enhance the genetic diversity of both populations. Refuge population establishment : CDFW established refuge populations in the Yolo Bypass Wildlife Area and the Woodland Regional Park Preserve, both in Yolo County. While these areas are currently closed to recreational fishing, they may serve as future sources for stocking and translocation.

: CDFW established refuge populations in the Yolo Bypass Wildlife Area and the Woodland Regional Park Preserve, both in Yolo County. While these areas are currently closed to recreational fishing, they may serve as future sources for stocking and translocation. Southern California introduction: Sacramento perch were stocked in the recently renovated Lindo Lake in San Diego County, creating the first population of the species in Southern California. However, this effort has been complicated by the illegal introduction of black bass and other non-native sunfish.

By reintroducing Sacramento perch to its namesake region and beyond, CDFW hopes to foster public interest in the conservation of this native species while providing new and diverse fishing opportunities. The long-term success of these efforts will depend on the perch’s ability to thrive in urban environments and on the continued collaboration of CDFW with local communities and stakeholders.