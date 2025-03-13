Set Sail for a New Adventure: LA Sportfishing, Fin Fetish, and Sea Trek Join Forces for an Unmatched Fishing Experience!

If there’s one thing I’ve learned in my never-ending quest to become a respected, seasoned, and — let’s be honest — cool angler, it’s that knowing the boats, the captains, and the crews makes all the difference. You want to be the one on deck who can casually nod toward a passing boat and say, “That’s Phil over there on the Victory out of Long Beach,” earning a few impressed looks from the guys next to you. Fishing isn’t just about catching fish — it’s about the experience, the stories, and the connections.

That’s exactly why it’s time to change things up. Whether you’ve been fishing the same local waters for years or you’re just looking for a fresh adventure, there’s never been a better time to try a new boat, a new captain, or even a whole new stretch of ocean. And now, three of the best names in Los Angeles sportfishing — LA Sportfishing, Fin Fetish Sportfishing, and Sea Trek Celebrations — have joined forces to bring you the fishing trip of a lifetime.

Los Angeles is often overlooked as a sportfishing destination, but that’s a huge mistake. From the Palos Verdes Peninsula to Catalina Island, from Malibu to Santa Barbara Island, and everywhere in between, these charter services offer world-class fishing that rivals anything in Southern California. Whether you’re looking for a quick half-day trip, a full-day offshore adventure, or something even more specialized, these boats will put you in the perfect position to battle some of the best game fish the Pacific has to offer.

LA Sportfishing is at the heart of this powerhouse trio. Based out of Marina del Rey at Dock 55, LA Sportfishing is owned and operated by Captain John, a U.S. Coast Guard licensed 100-ton Master Captain with decades of experience navigating and fishing Southern California’s waters. His boat, the Marsea, is a California Department of Fish and Wildlife registered Commercial Passenger Fishing Vessel (CPFV) and is also documented by the U.S. Coast Guard for Coastwise Trade. Safety is always the top priority, with every trip beginning with a thorough safety briefing. In the rare case that conditions aren’t favorable, Captain John is clear: it’s always better to live to fish another day.

For those looking to fish beyond Marina del Rey, LA Sportfishing has you covered. With affiliations in Ventura, Long Beach, Oceanside, and San Diego, they’ll make sure you get on the water, even if their own trips don’t fit your plans. They specialize in everything from local half-day trips to full-day offshore excursions, as well as harbor cruises, nature cruises, and even burials at sea.

Joining forces with LA Sportfishing is Fin Fetish Sportfishing, run by Captain Brian G. Norris. A true SoCal waterman, Brian has spent a lifetime fishing, diving, and surfing from the Channel Islands to San Diego. He’s worked under some of the West Coast’s most legendary captains and brings that knowledge, experience, and relentless energy to every trip. While no one can guarantee fish will bite on any given day, Captain Brian guarantees that the effort and passion he puts into getting you on fish will be second to none.

Then there’s Sea Trek Celebrations, operated by Captain Michael, who’s been working the Santa Monica Bay and surrounding waters since 2012. While fishing is at the core of their trips, Sea Trek also specializes in unique, custom charters, perfect for family outings, celebrations, and private excursions. If you want to mix serious fishing with a laid-back, personalized experience, Captain Michael and his team have the expertise to make it happen.

This collaboration of captains and boats means anglers have more options than ever. Want to hit the local reefs for rockfish and bass? Done. Feeling ambitious and want to chase yellowtail, tuna, or even white seabass? No problem. Ready to cross over to Catalina or target deep offshore species? They’ve got you covered.

And let’s talk about variety. Each boat offers a different style of experience. The Marsea is a six-pack charter that keeps things intimate and flexible. Fin Fetish brings hardcore experience and an aggressive approach to finding fish. Sea Trek balances sportfishing with customized, comfortable excursions. No matter your preference, there’s a boat, a captain, and a trip that’s perfect for you.

This partnership isn’t just about fishing — it’s about connecting anglers with the best captains, boats, and waters that Southern California has to offer. If you’ve been thinking about expanding your fishing experience, now is the time. Maybe you’ve been sticking to your usual boat out of San Diego — why not take a trip up north to Marina del Rey and see what’s biting off Malibu? Maybe you’ve always fished the Channel Islands — why not shake things up and book a Catalina adventure with Fin Fetish?

The best anglers aren’t just the ones who know how to tie the perfect knot or set the hook at the right moment. The best anglers know the boats, the captains, and the industry. They’re the ones who can talk shop at the rail, nod toward a passing boat, and know exactly who’s running the show. Trying new boats, meeting new captains, and fishing new waters isn’t just about catching fish — it’s about becoming part of the larger sportfishing community.

So here’s the deal: it’s time to switch things up. Whether you’re looking for a half-day trip, a full-day adventure, or a private charter with a personal touch, LA Sportfishing, Fin Fetish Sportfishing, and Sea Trek Celebrations have come together to make sure you get the absolute best experience possible.

The only question is, where are you heading next? Up the coast? Out to Catalina? Offshore for tuna? Whatever it is, it’s time to grab your gear, book your spot, and make it happen. And next time you’re on deck, you won’t just be another angler — you’ll be the one pointing across the water, saying, “That’s Captain John on the Marsea — great guy. And over there? That’s Captain Brian on Fin Fetish — absolute legend.”

Welcome to the next level of Los Angeles sportfishing, you cool angler. Are you in?