South Coast Fish Report: Cooler Waters Shape Winter Fishing Patterns

By Capt. Brian Woolley

As cooler water temperatures continue to define the fishing landscape along the Southern California coast, anglers are finding opportunities centered around sculpin, halibut, and sand bass. While seasonal shifts have slightly affected halibut action, bottom fishing remains a productive and reliable option, with anglers targeting deep hard-bottom areas for sculpin and rockfish. Meanwhile, sand bass and calico bass have shown signs of improvement, offering a promising outlook for nearshore fishing.

Sculpin fishing has remained fairly consistent from Los Angeles and Long Beach down through Orange County, with boats focusing their efforts over deep, hard-bottom areas. These structure-oriented fish are responding well to rubber lures, particularly twin-tail plastics rigged on 1/2 oz- to 1 oz-lead heads. Anglers targeting sculpin should carry a variety of rubber lures and appropriate lead heads, as well as a selection of heavier torpedo-style sinkers ranging from 3 oz to 10 oz, which are essential for fishing in deeper, high-relief areas where sculpin tend to congregate.

Halibut fishing has tapered off slightly over the past week, with no major environmental changes to explain the dip in action. Previously productive zones have shown fewer signs of life, and conditions have been somewhat inconsistent. However, that hasn’t stopped a few standout fish from hitting the deck.

At Dana Wharf Sportfishing, the Dana Wharf Halibut Derby saw several sub-legal halibut (under 22 inches) caught, but the highlight of the week came aboard The Current, where an angler landed a nearly 20-pound halibut in shallow waters off San Onofre.

Further up the coast, the Native Sun out of 22nd Street Landing had similar results, with halibut activity on the slower side. However, a new fish did make the derby leaderboard this week, showing that persistence and patience are still paying off. For the latest standings, anglers can check the Native Sun’s Facebook page for leaderboard updates.

Sand bass fishing has shown moderate improvement, particularly over deeper, hard-bottom areas off Dana Point. Boats targeting sand bass have found dropper looped live baits and squid strips on lead heads to be the most effective presentations.

Water temperatures in this area have been holding in the 58° to 59° range, and while the cool conditions are still a limiting factor, calico bass have also started to show signs of increased activity. On days with plenty of sunshine and stable conditions, calico bass have been more willing to bite, with fly-lined anchovies proving to be the best bait choice.

With rockfish season currently closed in California waters, San Diego-based boats have been venturing south into Baja California to take advantage of exceptional bottom fishing opportunities.

The Tribute out of Seaforth Landing wrapped up a 1.5-day trip with 115 vermilion rockfish, 65 mixed rockfish, 105 lingcod, and a solid count of whitefish for their 31 anglers. Meanwhile, the Pacific Voyager, returning from a 2.5-day trip, reported 160 mixed rockfish and 105 lingcod, further highlighting the quality of fishing currently available across the border.

These freezer-filling trips into Baja have become increasingly popular, providing anglers with access to abundant rockfish populations while California’s seasonal closure remains in effect. The numbers speak for themselves — those looking to stock up on quality bottom fish should strongly consider a trip south.

As winter conditions persist, anglers can expect continued success with bottom fishing, particularly for sculpin, sand bass, and deepwater species in Baja. Halibut activity may fluctuate based on conditions, but persistent anglers targeting structure and sandy drop-offs could still find quality fish.

With longer days and gradually warming waters on the horizon, calico bass activity is expected to improve, and offshore opportunities will soon expand. Until then, deep structure fishing remains a solid bet, and those willing to travel south of the border will find excellent rockfish and lingcod action.

Stay tuned for next week’s report as we monitor changing conditions and keep you updated on the latest action along the Southern California coast!