South Coast Fishing Report

After a three-month closure that kept many Southern California boats tied up at the docks, rockfish season officially reopened on April 1. While weather on opening day wasn’t quite cooperative, the very next morning, April 2, brought clear skies, calm seas, and a wave of eager anglers. With that, many are considering it the true start of the 2025 fishing season.

This past week has brought trips out to the 14-Mile Bank, as well as shallower waters near La Jolla and San Onofre, have been fruitful, giving anglers plenty to cheer about. Catching limits of rockfish have been common, often filled within the first few hours of a 3/4-day trip. Vermilion and copper rockfish dominated the early bite, while sand dabs, whitefish, and the occasional sole rounded out a solid mix of species coming over the rail. For many Southern California anglers, this kind of action marks a welcome return to consistency after a long winter lull.

Early season trips have shown excellent results with both bait and jigs. Cut squid has proven especially effective, with anchovies also producing steady bites. Conventional gear is preferred over spinning tackle, as it allows for better control and sensitivity when fishing deep. A reliable setup might include a medium-heavy eight-foot bait rod matched with a Daiwa Saltiga or Saltist 40 reel, loaded with 30- to 50-pound braided line and a short monofilament leader for abrasion resistance.

For those targeting deeper water or fishing all day, electric reels are becoming a popular solution. When pulling up fish from 600 to 800 feet, especially toward the edges of legal depth limits, having a battery-powered assist reel can make all the difference in preserving energy and staying efficient.

An increasingly popular method among seasoned anglers is slow-pitch jigging. This technique, which uses lightweight, fast-action rods and flutter-style jigs, adds a dynamic and engaging twist to rockfishing. Rods from brands like Shimano, Daiwa, Phenix, and Nomad are well-suited for this approach. When paired with a compact, high-ratio reel like the Daiwa Saltist 20 or Shimano Trinidad 14, these rods offer exceptional control and responsiveness. Braided line in the 30- to 40-pound range allows for precise presentation of jigs weighing between 80 and 300 grams, depending on depth and current. Many anglers stop by local tackle shops before heading out to fine-tune their jig selection based on real-time conditions.

No matter the technique, being prepared with the right gear is essential. Conditions can vary, so it’s helpful to carry a range of sinkers, a selection of hooks, and a few pre-rigged setups. Tackle shops and landings often have rigged rockfish leaders and can provide recommendations specific to the day’s plan. Calling ahead to the charter boat you’re booked on can also help prevent overpacking or bringing the wrong gear.

Traditionally viewed as the unofficial kickoff to the fishing season, the rockfish opener also gives a much-needed boost to the local sportfishing fleet. It signals not only the start of spring but the return of reliable bottom fishing, drawing anglers back offshore as the water warms and winter swells subside. With conditions steadily improving and the days getting longer, the timing couldn’t be better to dust off the rods, grab some bait, and hit the water. Once tackle and bait are handled, its time to talk licensing and regulations.

Anglers should take a few steps to ensure a smooth and legal trip. The first item on the list is securing a valid California fishing license. Fortunately, the state now offers a convenient 365-day sportfishing license, which can be accessed digitally through the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s mobile app. The app eliminates the need to carry a physical copy and offers peace of mind should you forget your license at home.

Equally important is reviewing current regulations. Southern California falls within the Southern Management Area, which spans from Point Conception down to the Mexico border. From April 1 through June 30, 2025, anglers are allowed to fish without depth restrictions, offering broad access to productive bottom-fishing grounds. Most species of rockfish are open for harvest during this period, but it’s crucial to remember that cowcod, bronzespotted rockfish, quillback rockfish, and yelloweye rockfish remain closed year-round. Anglers are encouraged to familiarize themselves with these species, as misidentification could lead to violations. Some even print and laminate a copy of the CDFW regulation summary to keep on board as a quick reference.

Rockfish aren’t just fun to catch—they’re excellent on the plate, too. Their firm, white flesh makes for versatile and delicious meals, making this fishery as rewarding in the kitchen as it is offshore. With conditions shaping up beautifully and a wide-open fishery available through early summer, now is the perfect time to gear up, get out, and take full advantage of Southern California’s prized bottom fishing opportunities.

With favorable weather, productive grounds, and the right preparation, there’s no better time to be on the water.