Stay Shipshape This Winter: Tips for Staying Healthy on the Water

Winter is here, but that doesn’t mean your fishing or boating adventures must hibernate! With colder temps and shorter days, staying healthy and warm while on the water requires a bit of planning. While The Log isn’t a medical journal (and we’re certainly not doctors), we know a thing or two about staying comfortable, hydrated, and healthy during the winter months. Plus, Southern California offers some fantastic gear and resources to help you weather the season in style. Here are some practical tips — and regional recommendations — to keep you feeling your best out on the water.

Master the Art of Layering

Staying warm starts with smart layering. Begin with a moisture-wicking base layer to keep sweat away from your skin. Patagonia in Ventura off W Santa Clara St. offers a range of excellent base layers, or visit Turner’s Outdoorsman, with locations across Southern California, for their lineup of thermal gear. Add a fleece or wool mid-layer for insulation and top it off with a waterproof, windproof jacket like those from Grundéns, available at Hogan’s Bait and Tackle in Dana Point. Don’t forget to grab a beanie from local surf shops like Jack’s Surfboards — keeping your head warm makes all the difference.

Hydrate, Even When It’s Cold

Hydration isn’t just for hot summer days. The dry winter air can sap your moisture levels without you realizing it. Keep a Yeti Rambler or Hydro Flask filled with water or warm herbal tea handy — both are available at West Marine in Newport Beach. For an added boost, pack teas with soothing and hydrating ingredients like chamomile, ginger, or lemon. These keep you warm and provide a little extra comfort when the winter winds pick up.

Fuel Up with Hearty Snacks

Cold weather burns more calories, so pack snacks that provide lasting energy. Trail mix, granola bars, or a simple peanut butter and jelly sandwich are easy options. For something warm, stop by Trader Joe’s and pick up their canned soups or pre-cooked lentils — they’re perfect to heat up on your gimbal stove. Got time to plan ahead? Whip up a thermos of chili or stew using fresh produce from the Dana Point Farmers Market which is held every Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in La Plaza Park at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway & Golden Lantern. And for a boost of vitamin C, throw in some oranges or grapefruits — available year-round in SoCal.

Stay Active, Even While on Deck

Standing still while fishing or boating can leave you chilled to the core. Take a few minutes to move around — stretch your legs, pace the deck, or even do a few light exercises. Wearing insulated boots like those from Xtratuf, which are typically available at your local bait shop, such as Angler’s Tackle in Vista, will keep your feet warm while you keep moving. Toe warmers from REI in Tustin are also a great addition for extra warmth during long outings.

Protect Your Skin

Winter may feel less intense than summer, but the sun’s UV rays are still a factor — especially when reflected off the water. Slather on sunscreen like Sun Bum, a SoCal brand available at most local surf shops, and keep your lips hydrated with SPF lip balm. For wind protection, stash a travel-sized moisturizer like Cetaphil or Aquaphor in your gear bag.

Pack the Right Gear for Sleep and Safety

Planning an overnight trip? Ensure your sleeping setup is cozy and warm. Grab an insulated sleeping bag from Adventure 16 in San Diego or thermal blankets from West Marine. If your boat has a cabin heater, double-check it’s functioning properly before you set out. Don’t forget to bring a first aid kit with cold-weather essentials like hand warmers, which you can find at Big 5 Sporting Goods.

Boost Your Immune System Naturally

Keep your body strong with a few simple habits. Start your day with a warm drink made from lemon, honey, and ginger to hydrate and provide an immune boost. For on-the-go snacking, stock up on nuts and seeds rich in vitamin E, such as almonds and sunflower seeds, available at Sprouts Farmers Market. Feeling adventurous? Try adding turmeric powder or cinnamon to your tea for an extra health kick.

Gear Up for Comfort

When it comes to staying warm and safe, the right gear is a game-changer. Grundéns deck bibs, available locally at Mahi Tackle Sportfishing Supplies in Huntington Beach, are waterproof and insulated, perfect for SoCal winters on the water. A quality pair of gloves, like those from Simms Fishing Products, will keep your hands warm while maintaining dexterity. For beverages, consider a durable, spill-proof thermos from Stanley, available at West Marine.

Plan Ahead

Check the weather forecast before heading out, and always share your itinerary with someone onshore. Local marinas like Dana Point Harbor often post marine weather updates to help you prepare. Ensure your boat is ready for winter with a quick tune-up — Dana Point Shipyard offers maintenance services to keep your vessel in peak condition. A properly prepared boat and crew mean less stress and more time to enjoy the experience.

Find Joy in the Chill

Winter on the water is quieter, calmer, and filled with its own kind of beauty. Embrace the serenity of the season by heading out early to catch a breathtaking sunrise or staying late for a colorful winter sunset. Take a moment to savor the peacefulness — it’s good for the soul and a big part of staying healthy, too.

This winter, don’t let the cold keep you off the water. With the right gear, a little preparation, and some local resources, you can stay warm, healthy, and ready to enjoy all the season has to offer. Whether you’re fishing for halibut off Dana Wharf or taking a casual cruise along the coast, staying healthy is about more than just physical well-being — it’s about making the most of every day on the water. Happy boating, and stay cozy out there!