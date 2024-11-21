‘Tis the Season to Brighten Up the Night: Adding Squid Lights to Your Boat

Adding squid lights to your boat is an increasingly popular technique among both recreational and commercial anglers. These specialized lights are designed to attract squid and other marine life by illuminating the water around your boat, drawing in squid and making your nighttime fishing ventures more successful. This in-depth guide explores the science behind squid lights, the types of squid lights available, and offers a DIY project on how to install these lights on your boat.

Squid lights emit bright light into the water, attracting smaller marine organisms like plankton and baitfish, which in turn lure in squid and other predators. Squid, in particular, are highly sensitive to light and use it to navigate and locate food. By setting up a bright area in the water, squid lights essentially create a mini-ecosystem around your boat, drawing in squid to feed, making them easier to catch.

Most squid lights are LED-based because LEDs are energy-efficient, durable, and provide consistent brightness. Common colors for squid lights include green, blue, and white, each of which attracts squid in different conditions. Green light is often favored because it’s visible in a wide range of water conditions and has been shown to attract a high concentration of squid.

Types of Squid Lights

There are two primary types of squid lights: underwater (submersible) lights and overhead (overhanging) lights. Each type has its own advantages, and the right choice often depends on your boat setup, fishing conditions, and personal preference.

Underwater Squid Lights: These lights are fully submersible and are typically placed a few feet below the water’s surface to create an intense glow that attracts marine life. Underwater lights are highly effective in clear water, as they penetrate deep and disperse evenly, drawing squid to the surface.

Overhead Squid Lights: Mounted above the water on the boat’s railings or sides, these lights shine downward into the water. They’re easier to install than underwater lights, as they don’t require a waterproof setup, and they still attract a substantial amount of marine life. Overhead lights are great for smaller boats or for anglers who want a portable solution.

DIY Guide to Installing Squid Lights on Your Boat

Adding squid lights to your boat can be done in a few steps, whether you prefer a permanent setup or a portable option. Here’s a DIY approach to getting your squid lights set up.

Materials Needed:

LED Squid Lights (submersible or overhead, depending on your preference)

(submersible or overhead, depending on your preference) Waterproof Wiring and Connectors (for underwater lights)

(for underwater lights) Battery or Power Source (depending on your boat’s setup)

(depending on your boat’s setup) On/Off Switch or dimmer switch for power control

or dimmer switch for power control Mounting Brackets or Clips (for overhead lights)

Step 1: Choose Your Power Source

Most LED squid lights are low-voltage and can be connected to your boat’s 12-volt battery, making them ideal for small vessels. Ensure your battery has enough power to handle the lights without compromising other boat electronics. Some anglers prefer a portable, rechargeable battery pack for an easy, plug-and-play solution.

Step 2: Select the Best Location for Your Lights

Decide where to position your lights based on your fishing preferences and the layout of your boat. For underwater lights, find a place on the side or stern of your boat where you can easily submerge the light while still keeping it secure. For overhead lights, choose a mounting point where the light can be directed downward without interfering with boat activities.

Step 3: Wiring and Mounting Your Lights

Underwater Lights : Use waterproof wiring to connect the lights to the battery or power source. Run the wiring along the inside edge of the boat and secure it with cable clips to keep it from tangling. Once the wiring is secure, use a waterproof connector to attach the light itself, and make sure the light is completely submerged in the water when turned on.

: Use waterproof wiring to connect the lights to the battery or power source. Run the wiring along the inside edge of the boat and secure it with cable clips to keep it from tangling. Once the wiring is secure, use a waterproof connector to attach the light itself, and make sure the light is completely submerged in the water when turned on. Overhead Lights: Mount the lights on railings or above the side of the boat using mounting brackets or clips. Attach the wiring along the rail, ensuring it stays clear of moving parts. If you plan on removing the lights after each trip, consider using quick-connect fittings or portable power banks to avoid permanent wiring.

Step 4: Install an On/Off Switch

Install an on/off switch or dimmer near the helm or a convenient spot for easy access. This allows you to control the lights as needed, making it easy to turn them on once you’ve anchored or when you’re ready to start fishing.

Step 5: Test the Lights

Once installed, test the lights to ensure they work correctly and that the wiring and battery connections are secure. Check the brightness and coverage area of the lights, as you may need to adjust the angle or positioning to get the best effect.

Different Functions Between Underwater and Overhead Lights

Each type of light offers distinct advantages, and understanding these differences will help you choose the right fit for your fishing needs.

Underwater Lights : Since these lights are submerged, they are less prone to creating glare on the water’s surface, allowing for better visibility of the illuminated area. They’re also excellent for attracting fish from greater depths, as the light can penetrate further down in clear water. However, underwater lights require waterproofing and more secure installation.

: Since these lights are submerged, they are less prone to creating glare on the water’s surface, allowing for better visibility of the illuminated area. They’re also excellent for attracting fish from greater depths, as the light can penetrate further down in clear water. However, underwater lights require waterproofing and more secure installation. Overhead Lights: These lights are easier to install and maintain and don’t require waterproof connections, making them ideal for small boats or those wanting a quick setup. Overhead lights are also great for illuminating the boat deck, providing dual functionality for night fishing. The main drawback is that they can create reflections on the water’s surface, which may slightly reduce visibility directly under the boat.

Light Color and Intensity Considerations

While green light is the most popular choice, each color has its own benefits:

Green : Most effective at attracting squid and baitfish due to its wide visibility range and ability to penetrate clear and slightly murky water.

: Most effective at attracting squid and baitfish due to its wide visibility range and ability to penetrate clear and slightly murky water. Blue : Ideal for deep water and is known to attract larger game fish. Blue light creates a natural look that blends well with the ocean environment.

: Ideal for deep water and is known to attract larger game fish. Blue light creates a natural look that blends well with the ocean environment. White: Provides the brightest illumination and can attract a wide variety of fish species but may not be as effective as green in murky water.

Light intensity also matters. Higher wattage lights create a brighter, more intense glow, which may attract more squid but can drain power faster. Adjustable LED lights allow you to control the brightness as needed, which is beneficial for conserving battery life and adjusting to different water conditions.

Safety Considerations and Regulations

Before setting out with your squid lights, it’s essential to check local regulations, as some areas may restrict the use of lights on the water or have rules around their brightness. This ensures that you’re following all local guidelines and helps prevent disturbing other boats or marine life. Additionally, make sure your setup is stable and waterproof to avoid electrical hazards. Regularly check your wiring and connections to keep your equipment safe and functioning well.

Overall, adding squid lights to your boat opens up a new world of nighttime fishing opportunities. Whether you prefer the deeper reach of underwater lights or the convenience of overhead lights, there’s an option for every type of boat and angler. With the right setup, you’ll find yourself surrounded by an illuminated patch of water teeming with marine life, ready to provide an exciting and productive fishing experience. Squid lights are more than just an accessory — they’re an essential tool that can elevate any fishing trip, providing a memorable experience that brings the wonders of the underwater world to light.