US Sailing Announces Finalists for the 2024 Rolex Yachtsman and Yachtswoman of the Year Awards

US Sailing, the national governing body for the sport, has unveiled the finalists for the prestigious 2024 Rolex Yachtsman and Yachtswoman of the Year Awards. Established in 1961 and partnered with Rolex since 1980, these awards honor the top male and female sailors in the United States who have demonstrated exceptional on-the-water achievements at national and

Over the decades, the Rolex Yachtsman and Yachtswoman of the Year Awards have recognized sailors who have reached the pinnacle of the sport, including world champions, offshore record holders, and America’s Cup winners. This tradition underscores the dedication, talent, and passion that propel sailing forward in America.

Spotlight on the 2024 Finalists

The selection process for the 2024 awards has highlighted a diverse group of sailors who have excelled across various disciplines. While the official announcement from US Sailing provides detailed information on each finalist, notable achievements include:

Chris Poole : Recognized for his outstanding performance in match racing, leading his team to significant victories on the international stage.

: Recognized for his outstanding performance in match racing, leading his team to significant victories on the international stage. Erika Reineke : Celebrated for her consistent top finishes in the ILCA 6 class, showcasing her prowess in both national and international regattas.

: Celebrated for her consistent top finishes in the ILCA 6 class, showcasing her prowess in both national and international regattas. Harry Melges IV : Acknowledged for his exceptional skills in the Melges 15 class, contributing to the growth and competitiveness of the fleet.

: Acknowledged for his exceptional skills in the Melges 15 class, contributing to the growth and competitiveness of the fleet. Fiona Wylde: Honored for her versatility and success in multiple sailing disciplines, including windsurfing and foiling events.

The Path Forward

The winners of the 2024 Rolex Yachtsman and Yachtswoman of the Year Awards will be announced in February 2025 at a ceremony in Coronado, California. This event will celebrate the achievements of the finalists and their contributions to the sport of sailing in the United States.

As the sailing community eagerly anticipates the announcement, the accomplishments of these sailors serve as an inspiration to enthusiasts and aspiring athletes nationwide. Their dedication and success reflect the enduring spirit of excellence that the Rolex Yachtsman and Yachtswoman of the Year Awards have celebrated for over six decades.