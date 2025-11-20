Wyland Artwork Unveiled on Dana Wharf Vessel

Dana Wharf Sportfishing and Whale Watching has unveiled a new hull artwork by renowned marine artist Wyland on its Ocean Adventures catamaran, continuing a creative partnership that has spanned more than 15 years. The collaboration began with the Wyland Whale Watching Art Contest, held annually from January through April, celebrating the marine life seen off Dana Point’s coast.

The latest piece, applied while the vessel was in dry dock at the Dana Point Shipyard, features a pod of Humpback Whales swimming alongside Bottlenose Dolphins — species frequently spotted during local excursions. The unveiling came just ahead of the Wyland Foundation’s annual fundraiser on Nov. 15, 2025.

Wyland said his goal was to inspire ocean stewardship through art, adding that his collaborations with Dana Wharf reflect a shared mission of connecting people to the sea.

The Ocean Adventures and its new artwork can be viewed from Dock 6 at Dana Wharf, 34675 Golden Lantern in Dana Point, during daily departures at 10:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. Dana Wharf, founded in 1971, continues its legacy as a leader in whale watching at what is recognized as the Dolphin and Whale Watching Capital of the World®.

For details on whale watching trips, visit danawharf.com, and for more information about the Wyland Foundation’s upcoming events, visit wylandfoundation.org.