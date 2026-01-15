Bait Shops and the Heart of Long Beach Fishing

Bait and tackle shops seem to feel like more than retail spaces. They are gathering points, information exchanges, and quiet reminders that fishing is not just something people do here. It is something that has been passed down, talked about, argued over, and celebrated for generations. With Long Beach hosting such an active fishing community, bait and tackle shops just add to the charm.

Walk into a local bait and tackle shop and time seems to slow. Wooden counters bear the marks of decades of elbows and tackle boxes. Handwritten signs list bait prices and local rules. Pegboard walls are packed with lures that look unchanged from the ones anglers remember as kids. Coolers hum steadily in the background, and somewhere near the counter, someone is always telling a story about the one that got away. In a city that continues to modernize its waterfront, these shops feel comfortingly familiar.

That sense of familiarity is rooted in how information has always traveled in fishing communities. Long before apps, online charts, and satellite forecasts, anglers learned what was biting and where by asking questions across a counter. That tradition still holds. Advice is shared face to face, often with a warning about current conditions or a tip that comes with a knowing smile. The exchange is rarely rushed, and it often comes with local context that no digital screen can fully replace.

Long Beach’s fishing community gives these places their staying power. With year-round access to Alamitos Bay, the Los Angeles Long Beach Harbor, and nearby breakwalls, anglers here fish from skiffs, center consoles, kayaks, and party boats. Shoreline fishing remains popular at places like Belmont Pier, while offshore anglers regularly run toward Catalina Island or fish local structure. Sportfishing operations such as Long Beach Sportfishing keep open party and charter traditions alive, while private boaters maintain a steady rhythm of dawn launches and late returns.

Local tackle shops anchor that activity. Performance Tackle, founded in 1994 by Marc Higashi, grew from a small shop into a destination known for custom rod work and hard to find gear. Anglers step through the door knowing they might leave with more than tackle. Conversations here often include stories from local fishing legends or competitive anglers passing through, reinforcing the shop’s role as a crossroads of experience and expertise.

In the heart of the city, LB Fishing Supplies continues that tradition for a new generation of anglers. Founded in 2013, the shop blends modern gear with the same old habit of sharing advice freely. It reflects how Long Beach fishing culture evolves while still respecting its roots. Even larger retailers like Turner’s Outdoorsman play a role, offering broad access to gear while feeding anglers back into the local scene.

Then there is the bait barge. Floating quietly inside the harbor, the Long Beach Bait Company is a fixture of local fishing life. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, it serves everyone from overnight crews to early morning skiff anglers. The receiver sits just inside the east end of the Long Beach Breakwater, positioned so boaters can stop regardless of whether they launch from Long Beach, Huntington Harbor, or San Pedro.

Approaching the bait receiver is a ritual in itself. Boats idle in, lines are readied, and someone steps forward with a scoop request. Live squid when available, anchovies, or sardines are passed across the rail in metal scoops that feel unchanged by time. Voices crackle over VHF Channel 11, and if no one appears right away, a doorbell reminds the crew that someone is always nearby.

The map posted by the bait company tells the story visually. It shows the receiver centered between ramps like Cabrillo, South Shore, Davies, and Sunset Aquatics, reinforcing how connected Long Beach’s fishing network really is. Once inside the breakwater, anglers know they are in protected water and close to the start of their day.

Together, the bait and tackle shops and the bait barge form a quiet backbone of Long Beach’s waterfront. They support everything from casual pier fishing to offshore runs and overnight trips to Catalina Island. More importantly, they preserve a culture that values shared knowledge, patience, and anticipation.

In a city known for its port, its skyline, and its attractions, these humble places tell another story. They remind anglers that before the boat leaves the dock, before the rod bends, and before the sun rises, fishing in Long Beach almost always begins the same way. With a stop at the shop, a conversation at the counter, and bait picked up just inside the breakwater.