Early Bird Registration Opens for 78th Annual Race with Chance to Win B&G Instruments

Sailors who register early for the 78th running of the April 24, 2026, event will have the chance to win top-tier B&G navigation instruments through two Early Bird Registration Drawings. Paid entries received by January 1, 2026, as well as the first 78 entries submitted, will be automatically entered. Entry time is determined by the online registration timestamp.

The Early Bird – January 1 drawing will award one Grand Prize winner a B&G Zeus S 9 chartplotter.

A second drawing will be held for the first 78 registered entrants, offering three additional prizes:

Grand Prize: B&G Zeus S 9 chartplotter

• 1st Place: B&G Vulcan 9 chartplotter

• 2nd Place: B&G Vulcan 7 chartplotter

• 3rd Place: B&G Triton² digital display

One winner will be selected for each prize. Registration will remain open until the start of race check-in, but only early registrants are eligible for the drawings.