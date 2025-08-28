A Sea-nematic Night for Change: Dana Point Harbor to Host Film Screening and Fundraiser Tackling Plastic Pollution

Dana Point, CA — On Saturday, September 20, 2025, the usually tranquil waters of Dana Point Harbor will transform into a hub of community action, conversation, and coastal culture as Stand Up To Trash presents A Sea-nematic Night for Change. Running from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Nordhavn Yachts, the evening will blend entertainment and education with one clear purpose: to bring attention to the urgent issue of plastic pollution.

The highlight of the night will be the outdoor screening of Plastic People, an award-winning documentary that has been generating buzz across film festivals for its startling revelations about how microplastics are infiltrating not just oceans but human bodies. The film, lauded for its unflinching storytelling, exposes the health risks and environmental fallout from our global reliance on plastic, a material once hailed for convenience but now recognized as a modern crisis.

Following the screening, attendees will be able to join a Q&A with a leading scientist featured in the film. Organizers say this is one of the most important parts of the evening, giving the public an opportunity to go beyond awareness and ask hard questions about what plastic pollution means for human health, marine life, and communities like Dana Point.

“This is more than just a movie night,” said a Stand Up To Trash spokesperson. “Plastic People is a wake-up call, but it’s also a reminder that together we can make changes that ripple outward. Hosting this event at the harbor brings the issue home. It’s not a distant problem — it’s in our waters, on our beaches, and increasingly in our bodies.”

The fundraiser promises more than just film. Guests will enjoy live music from local favorite Gary Wright, food for purchase from Stillwater restaurant, and a silent auction featuring unique items that reflect the coastal lifestyle. With the sunset as a backdrop, families are invited to bring beach chairs and blankets for cozy harborfront seating, turning the marina into an open-air theater under the stars.

A Nonprofit Making Waves

Stand Up To Trash, the Dana Point-based nonprofit hosting the event, has built a reputation for grassroots activism with a personal touch. Since its founding, the organization has hosted more than 80 beach cleanups, removed over 16,000 pounds of trash, and engaged more than 12,000 participants — numbers that continue to grow with each passing year.

Their mission is straightforward yet ambitious: protect the ocean through education, action, and awareness. What sets Stand Up To Trash apart is its emphasis on community involvement. Their events aren’t just cleanups; they’re learning opportunities where residents and visitors alike can see firsthand how everyday choices impact the coastal environment.

For Dana Point, a city deeply tied to the Pacific Ocean through fishing, sailing, surfing, and tourism, these efforts are more than symbolic. Plastic pollution has tangible consequences for local businesses, boaters, and marine ecosystems. Sea lions and seabirds are frequent victims of discarded plastics, and microplastics have been found in fish species popular among Southern California anglers.

Why Plastic People Matters

Directed by acclaimed environmental filmmaker Tanya Rosen, Plastic People has already earned recognition at the Blue Ocean Film Festival and the San Francisco Green Film Festival. Its premise is chilling: plastics don’t just litter the world’s landscapes and waterways, they break down into micro- and nano-particles that enter the food chain and, ultimately, the human bloodstream.

The film features interviews with scientists, doctors, and activists who highlight the hidden health risks of plastics — from hormone disruption to potential links with chronic illnesses. For many viewers, the film has been both shocking and galvanizing.

“Plastic pollution isn’t just an ocean issue anymore,” Rosen said in a recent interview. “It’s a human health issue. What we do to the planet, we’re ultimately doing to ourselves.”

By showcasing this film in Dana Point Harbor, organizers hope to make the global issue feel local, sparking action within a community that prides itself on ocean stewardship.

A Community United

The event has rallied support from a wide network of local partners, including Nordhavn Yachts, Stillwater, and community groups that share Stand Up To Trash’s passion for conservation. Dana Point Harbor itself has long been a stage for ocean advocacy, from whale festivals to eco-education programs.

“Events like this remind us that the harbor isn’t just for recreation,” said Dana Point resident and frequent cleanup volunteer Maria Lopez. “It’s a gathering place where we come together as a community to protect what we love. Watching a film about plastic pollution while sitting by the water makes the issue feel very real.”

And while the event is free to attend, proceeds from food and silent auction sales will support Stand Up To Trash’s education programs and ongoing cleanup efforts. The hope, organizers say, is to keep growing these initiatives so future generations can enjoy Dana Point’s coastal beauty without the shadow of plastic debris.

A Larger Movement

The Sea-nematic Night for Change is part of a broader trend of coastal communities using culture and entertainment to inspire environmental action. Across California, nonprofits are pairing films, art, and music with conservation efforts, recognizing that awareness is often the first step toward change.

For Stand Up To Trash, the timing is critical. Global plastic production is expected to double in the next 20 years, and coastal cities like Dana Point are on the frontlines of its impact. By creating events that blend education with community spirit, the nonprofit hopes to not only raise awareness but also inspire personal responsibility.

“Every bottle recycled, every cleanup volunteered for, every conversation sparked — it all matters,” said Stand Up To Trash founder Leslie Page. “This event is about coming together, learning, and leaving inspired to make even small changes that add up.”

Event Details

When: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 5:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Nordhavn Yachts, Dana Point Harbor

Admission: Free (proceeds from food and auction benefit Stand Up To Trash)

What to Bring: Beach chairs, blankets, sneakers, sun protection, and water

What to Expect: Outdoor sunset screening of Plastic People | Live music by Gary Wright | Silent auction | Food by Stillwater | Community exhibits | Q&A with a plastic scientist

More Information: standuptotrash.com