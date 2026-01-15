AquaLink and AquaBus Makes Getting Around Long Beach a Breeze

If Long Beach has taught us anything, it’s that getting from point A to point B doesn’t have to be boring. In fact, one of the most charming ways to move around the city skips traffic entirely and trades asphalt for open water. Enter AquaLink, Long Beach’s floating shortcut and one of the most enjoyable ways to see the city from a new angle.

For just $5 one way, AquaLink offers a relaxed, 40 minute ride across the bay between Downtown Long Beach and Alamitos Bay. It’s part commuter route, part mini harbor cruise, and fully Instagram approved. The boat glides past marinas, waterfront homes, and working docks, framing selfies with skyline views and coastal scenery that make the trip feel like a small adventure rather than a simple transfer.

AquaLink operates as part of Long Beach Transit, which has quietly built one of the most unique transit systems in Southern California. Boarding locations are easy to find, with departure docks at Dock 4 by the Aquarium, the Queen Mary, and Alamitos Bay Landing at Berth 3. Boarding begins about 15 minutes before departure, and seats are first come, first boarded, so arriving early is part of the game.

Once onboard, the vibe is casual and friendly. There is a snack and beverage bar for those who believe every boat ride deserves a treat. Space is available for bikes, strollers, and wheelchairs, making it just as practical as it is fun. Service animals are welcome, and companion animals can ride along as long as they are secured in a carrier. Weather can affect service, so checking in before you go is always a good idea.

For shorter trips, the AquaBus offers a smaller but equally scenic option. At just $1 one way, AquaBus shuttles riders between Rainbow Harbor hot spots, including Dock 4 by the Aquarium, Shoreline Village, and the Queen Mary. A full round trip takes about 20 minutes, making it an easy add on to a day of exploring downtown. Space is more limited on AquaBus, but the price and views make it hard to beat.

Parking is straightforward, especially for those departing from Alamitos Bay. AquaLink customers are encouraged to use designated long term parking areas to avoid citations or towing. At the Queen Mary, following Catalina Express parking signage will point you in the right direction.

What makes AquaLink and AquaBus especially appealing is how seamlessly they fit into the broader Long Beach Transit network. Riders can connect to buses, the complimentary Passport service downtown, or continue their day toward shopping, dining, and entertainment across the city. It’s all part of Long Beach Transit’s goal of making everyday travel feel a little more enjoyable.

In a city defined by its waterfront, it only makes sense that one of the best ways to get around happens on the water. Whether you’re commuting, sightseeing, or simply looking for a fun alternative to sitting in traffic, AquaLink and AquaBus prove that in Long Beach, even the journey can be part of the destination.