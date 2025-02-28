Aquarium of the Pacific Launches Marine Species Report Card

LONG BEACH — As California continues its recovery from recent wildfires, a new conservation initiative is bringing much-needed positive environmental news. The Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach has launched its first-ever Marine Species Report Card, a groundbreaking resource that provides an in-depth analysis of 30 native species, including southern sea otters, California sea lions, white abalone, and bull kelp.

Unlike carbon dioxide levels and other widely tracked environmental variables, detailed data on local marine species trends has been limited. This report aims to fill that gap by documenting population changes and ecosystem health. The research behind the findings was conducted by more than two dozen institutions, including experts from the National Audubon Society, UCLA, UC Santa Cruz, San Diego State University, Pepperdine, Cal Poly Pomona, and CSU Fullerton.

By offering a comprehensive look at how these species are faring, the report serves as a vital tool for conservation efforts and policy decisions. With California’s marine environment facing increasing challenges, this initiative provides critical insight into the health of the region’s coastal ecosystems