Battling the Wind and Waves: My Seasickness Survival Guide

As editor of The Log, I’ve spent many days on the water, chasing and participating in stories about boating, fishing, and all things maritime. But no amount of experience can shield me from the occasional bout of seasickness, especially during these windy fall days when the weather seems to have a mind of its own. With gusty winds whipping up choppy seas, it’s prime time for nausea to rear its ugly head — and for me to share my tips to combat it, tips I’ve learned directly from the pros who drive the boat.

The Wind, the Waves, and the Nausea

Lately, the weather has been unpredictable. What can start as a crisp, calm morning can turn into a blustery, wave-tossed afternoon in no time. Thursday morning’s forecast predicted perfect weather for rockfishing, but by 8 a.m., drifting on a boat was no match for the pitch, roll, and yawing that the wind was causing. Strong winds are notorious for creating irregular, choppy waves that cause the boat to pitch and roll unpredictably.

After some discussion with the captain and deckhands, I learned that this motion disrupts your inner ear, the part of your body responsible for balance, leading to the telltale dizziness, nausea, and overall misery of seasickness. It’s a cruel reminder that even seasoned sailors can fall victim to the elements.

After setting out for what I thought was going to be smooth sailing, before I knew it, my stomach began to rebel.

What Causes Seasickness?

After some of my own research, I learned that seasickness is essentially a conflict between your senses. When your inner ear detects the boat’s movement, but your eyes tell your brain you’re stationary — say, if you’re looking down at your phone or chart — the mixed signals create a sensory mismatch. This triggers nausea, dizziness, and in some cases, vomiting. Add gusty winds and rough seas to the mix, and you’ve got a recipe for discomfort.

Tips to Prevent Seasickness

If you’re like me and can’t always avoid the water, especially during windy conditions, here are some tried-and-true strategies for preventing and managing seasickness — straight from the mouths of the professionals:

Pick Your Spot Wisely — Stay in the center of the boat, where the motion is less intense, and keep your eyes on the horizon. The horizon provides a stable visual reference, which helps your brain reconcile the movement your body feels and the fresh air outside will address the sensory mismatch that often causes it.

It’s important to remember that taking too many seasickness pills while at sea can be harmful. Exceeding the recommended dose increases the risk of side effects like drowsiness, dizziness, dry mouth, and confusion, which can impair your ability to function safely. In extreme cases, overuse can lead to serious issues such as rapid heartbeat, dehydration, or even seizures. Always follow the dosage instructions carefully, as the anticholinergic properties of these medications can worsen dehydration, a common concern on the water.

Instead of relying solely on medication, consider combining it with other remedies like fresh air, ginger chews, acupressure wristbands, or scopolamine patches to manage symptoms. If nausea persists, it’s better to try alternative strategies than to risk the dangers of overmedicating. Consulting a healthcare professional before your trip can help ensure safe and effective seasickness management.

Take Preventative Measures Early — Over-the-counter remedies like Dramamine or Bonine can work wonders, but they’re most effective when taken at least an hour before boarding. However, the guys on board told me to take it the night before giving the medicine some time to settle in and this especially helps if you took a drowsy version of the medicine, giving your body time to adjust. There are also prescription patches, like scopolamine, that can provide relief for longer trips. I’ve had success with ginger tablets as a natural alternative, too.

Dress for the Weather — Windy days can make it feel colder on the water, so wear layers to stay comfortable. Being cold can exacerbate nausea, so staying warm and dry is essential. A snug-fitting hat and windproof jacket are your best friends.

Avoid Heavy Meals and Alcohol — Stick to light, bland foods before your trip. Greasy, spicy, or heavy meals can make nausea worse. It’s a fact that burgers and breakfast burritos taste better on a boat, however from personal experience I have found that salted crackers or chips have helped me better than a hearty meal. Additionally, if I plan on getting out of the galley and participating in some fishing, having a ginger chew candy in my mouth (and a few in my pocket) have also helped me.

While having some food in your stomach can help stabilize your blood sugar and reduce nausea, overeating or consuming heavy, greasy, or spicy meals before a trip can make seasickness worse. A full stomach can amplify the feeling of queasiness when the boat rocks, as digestion slows down under those conditions. Instead, opt for a light meal consisting of easily digestible foods like toast, crackers, or fruit — in other words, foods that are less likely to upset your stomach, especially when the possibility is increased by a wobbly boat. And while it’s tempting to toast your outing with a drink, it’s a fact that alcohol can dehydrate you and intensify seasickness symptoms.

Fresh Air Helps — If you start to feel queasy, head to the deck and get some fresh air. Avoid enclosed spaces where the boat’s motion feels more pronounced and keep your face into the wind for a cooling, calming effect. I’ve also heard the boat crew tell passengers not to fight it. If you feel like you might get sick, get sick over the railing.

Acupressure and Bands — Some people swear by acupressure wristbands, which are designed to target pressure points believed to alleviate nausea. I keep a pair in my gear bag just in case.

Stay Hydrated and Keep Busy — Sipping water or chewing on something light, like crackers, can help settle your stomach. Sometimes, keeping your mind occupied — whether by chatting with a crewmate or focusing on a task — can distract you from the queasiness.

When All Else Fails

If you find yourself in the throes of seasickness, don’t panic. Find a calm spot, lie down if possible, and close your eyes to help minimize sensory conflict. Breathing deeply and slowly can also help ease the nausea. Most importantly, don’t be embarrassed — it happens to the best of us.

Despite the discomfort, I wouldn’t trade my time on the water for anything. The beauty of the ocean and the stories I uncover are worth every wind-blown moment. That said, it’s always better to be prepared; I bring aboard a backpack filled with little tricks that work for me. With the weather changing and the winds picking up, there’s no better time to arm yourself with the tools to combat seasickness.

The next time the wind beckons and the sea calls, don’t let the fear of nausea hold you back. With a bit of preparation and plenty of fresh air, you can embrace the waves. And if you happen to see me on deck, you’ll know I’ve got ginger candies, crackers, and medicine on hand — and I’m always willing to share.

P.S., Did you know that seals and sea lions can get seasick too? Just like us, they have an inner ear that helps with balance, and rough seas can throw them off. That’s why, during choppy conditions, they avoid hauling out on buoys and prefer stationary spots like rocks or beaches!