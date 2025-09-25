Bluewater Sailing Keeps Marina del Rey’s Sailing Spirit Strong

MARINA DEL REY — For nearly five decades, Bluewater Sailing has been one of the harbor’s most trusted names for learning, chartering, and enjoying time on the water. Since 1978, the sailing school and charter company has introduced thousands of students, families, and visitors to the fundamentals of seamanship while also serving seasoned sailors looking to expand their skills. Asked what has guided the program from the start, General Manager Elliot Zimmerman emphasized the school’s core philosophy: “Bluewater Sailing is an instructor-led school. What hasn’t changed is we love to teach—and we teach safety first. Students know that if you don’t feel safe you will not have fun. That takes hands-on practice and repetition. What has changed is everyone’s work/life balance—so we have evolved to make it easier to fit something new into your schedule.”

As the community around it has grown, Zimmerman noted that Marina del Rey itself remains a recreational harbor with an expanding menu of entry points for newcomers. “Marina del Rey is still reserved for recreational pleasure boats,” he said. “There are more programs available to everyone. L.A. County, the schools, and the yacht clubs have all opened their doors to make it easier to find a place for fun on the water.”

Operating out of Bali Way, Bluewater Sailing is an American Sailing Association (ASA)-certified school, offering the full range of courses from Basic Keelboat and Bareboat Cruising to Coastal Navigation, Catamaran Cruising, and advanced certifications. Introductory “EZ Crew” four-hour sessions and weekend classes provide a starting point for those new to the sport, while private instruction gives students the option to move at their own pace. Zimmerman said the most popular on-ramp is designed for true beginners: “Our beginning programs assume no prior experience. The ASA 101 class is the most popular certification course because it immediately allows graduates to go sailing on a regular basis. In that program, the first step is to make you safe enough to go sail on your own and with other students.” He added that individualized instruction remains in strong demand alongside certifications: “Our private sailing courses, like the Bring Your Own Boat (BYOB) lessons, for folks who want to become better sailors, is as popular as all the other certifications. Making sailing fun, relaxing, and a part of one’s lifestyle is best accomplished with a teacher. No different than playing paddle ball, tennis, or golf, having a professional coach makes you play better and enjoy the game more fully.”

Small class sizes and hands-on learning aboard Catalina sailboats, ranging from 22 to 36 feet, have helped make the program accessible to all levels of experience.

“Small class sizes maximize each individual students’ hands-on sailing time,” said Zimmerman. “Over the decades this has proven invaluable to our student sailors. Small class sizes allow our instructors to provide personalized feedback, pace the course appropriately, and produce a better outcome.” That approach also shapes the very first lesson. “We want students to accomplish their goals. No one needs to know how to drive a sailboat. It is the slowest way to get anywhere. But they are motivated to learn something new and change their lives. On day one, our students walk away with a real fire to keep learning and sailing. Realizing that sailing can take them anywhere and that developing real seamanship skills is a lifelong adventure—that’s when people fall in love with sailing.”

Charters are also a central part of Bluewater’s offerings. Whether it’s a skippered sail, bareboat rental, team-building event, or a multi-day sailing vacation, the company provides a variety of ways to experience Santa Monica Bay and beyond. The location in Marina del Rey allows beginners to practice in the calm waters inside the harbor before venturing outside the breakwall, where open-ocean conditions prepare students for real-world sailing. For many, the first milestone is a self-led “practice” outing. “Our students first ‘practice’ charter. They are handed the keys to the boat, and go sailing with other students for the first time. The smiles we see when our students return from their first sail is very special,” Zimmerman said. He added that the step is as much about confidence as seamanship: “This is the first time without an instructor aboard—it takes some courage! You have to feel safe! They have a lot to be proud of and this proves to themselves that they can do this!”

Zimmerman also pointed to access as a cornerstone of the program’s charter model. “Like any new skill, practice makes perfect. You can’t learn to play music without playing an instrument. The same is true for sailing—making sailing a regular part of your lifestyle is key to becoming a practiced and proficient sailor.” To support that repetition, he said, boats are readily available: “Having access to our large (12-boat) training fleet and open every day of the week means that boats are available whenever our students are ready to go sailing. We also run community sailing opportunities each and every weekend that any student can join. Chartering with Bluewater goes hand in hand with learning, so we include a membership with every class. Sailing with Bluewater Sailing is always going to be more affordable and less stressful than owning your own boat.”

Over the years, Bluewater Sailing has earned a reputation for reliability and community. Locals who want to refine their seamanship, tourists hoping to experience the thrill of sailing, and aspiring cruisers preparing for longer adventures have all found a welcoming place here. By combining education, charter opportunities, and a longstanding presence in Southern California’s largest recreational harbor—and by keeping safety, access, and small-group instruction at the center—Bluewater Sailing has helped ensure that Marina del Rey remains not just a boating hub but a true sailing community.