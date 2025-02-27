California Fish and Game Commission Reviews Barred Sand Bass Regulations: Meeting Recap

SACRAMENTO — The California Fish and Game Commission convened on February 13, 2025, to discuss proposed amendments to the regulations governing the recreational take of barred sand bass. Among the key issues addressed was a potential modification to the existing bag and possession limits for the species, a measure aimed at conservation while maintaining recreational fishing opportunities. Currently, the legal regulations for barred sand bass in California include a minimum size limit of 14 inches total length or 10 inches alternate length, with anglers allowed a combined daily bag limit of five fish across kelp bass, barred sand bass, and spotted sand bass. These rules, in place since April 2013, were implemented to address declining bass populations by increasing the minimum size limit from 12 to 14 inches and reducing the bag limit from ten to five fish.

Barred sand bass typically reach sexual maturity at around 10 inches in length, but California regulations require them to be at least 14 inches to keep. Since they grow at an average rate of about two inches per year, this regulation ensures that fish have at least two additional spawning seasons before they can be legally harvested. This approach helps sustain the population by allowing more fish to reproduce before being caught.

Barred sand bass are most vulnerable during spawning because they gather in large groups in shallow coastal waters, making them easy targets for anglers. Their increased aggression during this time leads to higher catch rates, and since they grow slowly, overfishing mature fish can reduce future populations.

The proposed regulatory amendments introduced during the meeting include a range of potential restrictions for barred sand bass, with options varying from a total ban to seasonal limits within the five-fish combined limit for saltwater bass species. The suggested changes aim to reduce the overall number of barred sand bass taken, particularly during their spawning months when they are more vulnerable. If adopted, these measures would remain in effect until June 1, 2028, giving the California Department of Fish and Wildlife time to work with stakeholders on data collection and the development of long-term regulations based on scientific assessments.

Public commentary played a significant role in the discussion, with numerous individuals expressing concerns about the proposed changes. Among the speakers were Dana Wharf Sportfishing’s Captain Brian Woolley and Owner and General Manager Donna Kalez, both of whom provided firsthand insights into current fishing conditions. Woolley detailed a notable shift in the habits of barred sand bass over the past decade, explaining that the fish are now more frequently found over hard-bottom structures rather than the expansive mud flats traditionally associated with their spawning aggregations.

He further highlighted the prevalence of juvenile sand bass in the fishery, stating that over the past three to four years, the number of sub-14-inch fish being caught and released has increased significantly. These fish range in size from six inches to just below the legal limit, with daily electronic CPFV (Commercial Passenger Fishing Vessel) trip logs confirming that many anglers are releasing hundreds of undersized fish per trip. He emphasized that a lack of visible hook trauma on released fish suggests that new fish are consistently entering the system, reinforcing the belief that juvenile recruitment remains strong.

One of the challenges discussed in the meeting was the potential impact of bait size on catch rates. Woolley noted that when anglers use larger bait such as eight-inch sardines, they experience fewer bites from sand bass, which could create a misleading perception that fish stocks are declining. However, using smaller bait such as anchovies results in a higher catch rate, indicating that the fish are still present but responding differently to available food sources.

Additional concerns were raised about the scientific methodologies used to assess barred sand bass populations. Several speakers questioned the reliability of current research methods, such as diver surveys and underwater photo assessments, arguing that these techniques may not accurately represent fish abundance. One of the key points made was that fish naturally disperse when approached by divers, potentially leading to underestimations of population size. Factors such as water temperature fluctuations and urban runoff were also cited as potential influences on fish distribution, further complicating efforts to assess population health.

A crucial point in the discussion centered on the lack of a formal stock assessment for barred sand bass. A formal stock assessment is a scientific evaluation of a fish population’s health, typically involving data collection on abundance, reproduction rates, mortality, and fishing pressure. Without such an assessment, it remains difficult to determine the true status of the barred sand bass population, raising concerns about whether regulatory decisions are being made based on incomplete or potentially flawed data.

The California Fish and Game Commission routinely reviews and updates fishing regulations to balance conservation efforts with recreational and commercial interests. In December 2024, discussions were already underway regarding potential changes to the barred sand bass bag limit, with proposals ranging from one to five fish within the current aggregate limit. The goal of these considerations is to ensure the long-term sustainability of the species while minimizing economic and recreational disruptions.

Public participation in the February 13 meeting was extensive, with over 50 individuals speaking either in person or via online platforms. Some participants became emotional as they recounted their deep personal connections to bass fishing, urging the commission to consider the perspectives of those who interact with the fishery daily. Many speakers called for regulators to place greater emphasis on practical field observations from experienced anglers rather than relying solely on scientific projections that may lack comprehensive data.

Following extensive deliberation, the commissioners and the department indicated that they may revise the proposal to reduce the barred sand bass bag limit by just one fish, bringing the limit down from five to four. The decision is not yet final, with the adoption hearing scheduled for April 16 and 17. This potential revision was seen by many as a positive outcome, reflecting the commission’s willingness to consider public input while still prioritizing conservation efforts.

Some credit for this measured approach was directed toward Commissioner Darius Anderson, who acknowledged the challenges faced by small businesses in the sportfishing industry. Anderson underscored the cumulative impact of multiple regulatory changes on the industry, emphasizing the importance of balancing conservation with economic sustainability. His remarks about avoiding a “death by a thousand cuts” scenario resonated with many in attendance, highlighting the broader implications of regulatory decisions on local businesses and communities.

With the final decision yet to be made, anglers are encouraged to stay informed and engaged in the process. The upcoming adoption hearing in April will provide another opportunity for public input, ensuring that any changes made to the barred sand bass regulations reflect a balanced approach to both conservation and recreational fishing interests.

Those wishing to tune into the meeting online, follow https://cal-span.org/ for updates on their schedule.