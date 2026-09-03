California Yacht Brokers Association Acquires The Log Newspaper by donation Securing Its Future and Prioritizing Editorial Independence

Owner Dave Abrams chooses to donate the iconic 55-year-old boating publication to the

CYBA rather than selling to commercial entities for monetary profit.

SAN DIEGO / LOS ANGELES, CA — The California Yacht Brokers Association (CYBA) is proud

to announce its historic acquisition of The Log, California’s premier maritime newspaper and

trusted journal of record for the boating community since 1971. With the publication spanning

over five decades its readership spans generations.

The landmark deal pairs two 50 year old plus California institutions, ensuring that The Log

remains a vital, independent media voice for generations to come.

A Purpose-Driven Donation: Choosing Stewardship Over Profit

The transition began with Dave Abrams, owner and publisher of The Log. Rather than selling

the publication to a private enterprise or commercial entity for monetary gain, Abrams made

the intentional decision to donate The Log to the CYBA. The Maritime Institute, the parent entity

of The Log, is not part of this acquisition.

In searching for a succession strategy, Abrams sought a trusted steward that shared a deep

commitment to the state’s waterfront communities. He recognized that placing The Log in the

hands of an established, respected non-profit association like the CYBA would safeguard the

paper’s legacy, preserve its local character and secure its long-term future far better than a

purely financial transaction ever could.

“Dave Abrams expressed his desire to secure a meaningful succession strategy for one of his

most iconic and beloved publications,” said Dean West, President of the CYBA Board. “By

entrusting The Log to the CYBA, he has giųed our entire boating community a lasting legacy.

We are honored by his trust and take on this responsibility with immense pride.”

Preserving Uncompromising Editorial Independence

Central to the acquisition is an unwavering commitment to maintaining The Log’s complete

editorial autonomy. While the CYBA represents California’s professional yacht brokers,

leadership from both organizations emphasized that the newspaper’s journalistic integrity and

objective reporting will remain entirely untouched.

To ensure this, the CYBA is establishing clear operational firewalls between association

management and The Log’s newsroom.

“Readers rely on The Log for objective news, regulatory reporting, policy analysis and harbor

coverage,” stated Mark P. White, Executive Director of the CYBA. “CYBA is committed to

maintaining complete editorial independence. News reporting will remain impartial and strictly

separate from commercial or broker advocacy interests. The Log isn’t changing its core

mission; it is gaining a stronger foundation.”

Investing in the Future of Maritime Journalism

Under the stewardship of the CYBA, The Log will receive fresh backing to expand its digital

reach, modernize its online presence and grow its coverage footprint statewide while retaining

its beloved print presence in docks, marinas and yacht clubs across California.

“Anyone involved in recreational boating in California has grown up with The Log,” added West.

“Through Mr. Abrams’ generous contribution, our members and the broader maritime public

are now joint caretakers of this West Coast treasure.”

For more details on the acquisition or to read the full announcement, visit cyba.info.

About the California Yacht Brokers Association (CYBA)

Founded over 50 years ago, the CYBA was created to establish ethical standards, protect

consumers, and promote professionalism within the yacht brokerage industry across California.

About The Log

Founded in 1971, The Log is California’s leading recreational boating and fishing newspaper,

delivering news, regulatory updates, harbor developments, and coastal lifestyle coverage to

readers across the West Coast