Live Bait Spotted Outside Avalon, Giving Catalina Anglers Another Option

After The Log reported on the limited availability of live bait around Catalina Island, Bountiful Bait Co. is advertising live sardines and anchovies outside Avalon.

AVALON — Remember our Catalina Island issue and the story, “Heading to Catalina? Plan Ahead for Live Bait”?

In that story, The Log warned anglers that finding live bait around Catalina isn’t always as simple as pulling up to a bait receiver. Frozen bait can be purchased on the island, but boaters looking for live sardines, anchovies or squid have fewer options and should generally plan to fill their bait tanks before making the crossing.

We also noted that anglers occasionally hear about independent bait boats selling live bait around the island.

Well, one has popped up outside Avalon.

Bountiful Bait Co. is currently advertising live sardines and/or anchovies for sale outside Avalon, giving anglers another potential option for filling or replenishing their bait tanks while fishing Catalina waters.

And yes, selling live bait directly from a commercial fishing vessel can be legal in California, provided the operator holds the appropriate licenses and registrations.

According to John Ugoretz, Pelagic Fisheries and Ecosystem Program Manager in the Marine Region for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, live bait can be sold directly from a vessel to the end user. However, the commercial fishing vessel making the sale must possess the proper permit.

“Yes, it is legal for a properly permitted commercial fishing vessel to sell live bait directly off their vessel to the end user,” Ugoretz said.

The specific requirements depend on the nature of the business.

“To do so, they must be a licensed commercial fisherman and, if their sole business is selling live bait, must be registered with the Department as a Live Bait Dealer,” Ugoretz said. “If they conduct other commercial fishing activities beyond live bait sales, they would also need to have a Fish Business License.”

Ugoretz’s explanation addresses the general rules governing this type of operation. The Log has independently verified the individual licenses or registrations held by Bountiful Bait Co and that they are properly permitted.

According to information posted by Bountiful Bait Co., the operation is supplying Avalon Thursday through Tuesday, with posted hours from 3:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The company currently lists bait at $75 for a full scoop and $40 for a half scoop.

Recent posts have shown live sardines available outside Avalon, and demand appears to be keeping the operation busy. In one update, Bountiful Bait Co. reported that it was nearly sold out and planned to return the following day with a fresh load.

For anglers, particularly those planning to spend several days around Catalina, the availability could provide a useful alternative when the bait tank starts getting thin. Rather than assuming bait will be available, however, boaters should check before heading over.

Bountiful Bait Co. directs customers to contact the operation through Instagram or Facebook for its current location and availability. Boaters can also make contact over VHF Channel 11, according to information posted on social media.

As with any live bait operation, availability can depend on what is caught and what remains aboard, so sardines or anchovies may vary from day to day.

And what about live squid? That remains something Catalina anglers may occasionally find from boats working around the island, but Bountiful Bait Co.’s current posts specifically advertise sardines and anchovies.

So the advice from our Catalina issue still stands: plan ahead for live bait before making the crossing. But if you are already at the island and need another scoop, keep an eye on social media and Channel 11. There may be a bait boat waiting just outside Avalon.