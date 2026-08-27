Upcoming Calendar Events

Sept. 6 — Grooves in the Garden at Wrigley Memorial & Botanic Garden: The Catalina Island Conservancy will host Grooves in the Garden from 3 to 7 p.m. at Wrigley Memorial & Botanic Garden on Catalina Island. The free, family-friendly event will combine live music with opportunities to explore the garden’s native and exotic plants, Little Fox Hollow and the Journaling Bench. Activities will include crafts, native plant giveaways and more, with barbecue available for purchase from Avalon Smokehouse. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket and sunscreen for an afternoon of music, nature and conservation with family and friends.

Sept. 11, 12 & 13 — 42nd Maritime Festival: The Ocean Institute will celebrate Dana Point’s maritime heritage with its 42nd annual Maritime Festival, featuring tall ships, local vendors, food trucks, beer gardens, children’s activities, sailor reenactors, local marine life and more. Ticketed experiences include Cannon Battles, Sails n’ Ales, the Festival Adventure Pass and Pirate & Mermaid Experiences. Proceeds from the weekend support the Ocean Institute’s educational programs and mission. For tickets and additional information, visit oceaninstitute.org.

Sept. 18-20 — 2026 Cruiser Cup at San Diego Yacht Club: Sailors are invited to take part in the 2026 Cruiser Cup, formerly known as the Beneteau Cup, at San Diego Yacht Club. The event is open to all brands of cruising and racing sailboats and begins Friday, Sept. 18, with an Intro to Racing Seminar hosted by Quantum Sails San Diego at 6 p.m. Racing begins Saturday, Sept. 19, with a skipper’s meeting at 9 a.m. and the first signal at noon on the Coronado Roads Course, followed by a dinner party at San Diego Yacht Club at 5 p.m. The weekend continues Sunday, Sept. 20, with the first racing signal at 11:30 a.m. in San Diego Bay and an awards party at 4 p.m. Cost is $295 per boat.

Sept. 26 & 27 — Girls in Ocean Science Conference: The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum will host its Girls in Ocean Science Conference — an immersive two-day program connecting students in grades 6-12 with female scientists and ocean professionals.

Participants will take part in hands-on marine research, mentorship, and activities both aboard a local research vessel and on land. The Sept. 26 program is for students in grades 6 through 8 and runs from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The Sept. 27 program is for students in grades 9 through 12, with sessions from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Registration is $30 per student, and scholarships are available. Space is limited. The museum is located at 113 Harbor Way in Santa Barbara Harbor. For registration and additional information, visit sbmm.org/girls-in-ocean-science-conference.