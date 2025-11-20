Catalina Connection: Holiday Events

Thanksgiving, Island Style

For families ready to swap crowded dining rooms for ocean views, Catalina Island is offering a charming twist on the traditional Thanksgiving table. This November, the Harbor Reef Restaurant in Two Harbors is inviting guests to celebrate the holiday “Island Style,” trading aprons and oven timers for sea breezes and a relaxed coastal buffet.

On November 27, from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m., the restaurant will serve a family-style Thanksgiving spread in a setting that feels worlds away from mainland bustle. The experience begins the moment guests step aboard the Cyclone from Avalon, where the holiday spirit blends with the thrill of a short island crossing. Once ashore, the gentle clatter of harbor life replaces the familiar sounds of kitchen chaos, and Thanksgiving takes on a slower, more scenic rhythm.

The buffet lineup offers all the comforts of a classic feast, starting with butternut squash soup, seafood bisque, and a crisp Waldorf salad. For the main course, guests can load up plates with turkey and cranberry sauce, carved ham, or a cozy vegetarian Thanksgiving pot pie. The “fixings” station is a cheerful parade of nostalgic favorites: traditional stuffing, green bean casserole, buttermilk mashed potatoes, and sweet potatoes au gratin topped with toasted marshmallow. Roasted Brussels sprouts with cranberry bacon vinaigrette add a coastal twist, and warm dinner rolls and herb gravy round out the holiday essentials.

No Thanksgiving is complete without dessert, and Harbor Reef keeps the tradition sweet with pumpkin pie, pecan pie, and a full cheesecake display for anyone who believes the best part of the holiday comes at the end.

With reservations required and island charm guaranteed, Catalina’s Harbor Reef Restaurant offers a delightful alternative for anyone craving something different this Thanksgiving — something quieter, breezier, and just a little more magical than the usual spread at home.

Bellanca Hotel Launches Its “Naughty or Nice” Bar

Catalina Island is getting a little more festive — and a little more mischievous — this holiday season. Beginning November 28, the Bellanca Hotel is inviting locals and visitors to step into a winter wonderland that blends equal parts charm, sparkle, and holiday spirit with its limited-time “Naughty or Nice” pop-up bar.

Open Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 7:00 p.m., the seasonal bar turns the hotel into a cozy holiday hideaway, complete with twinkling lights, cheerful décor, and just enough whimsy to make guests feel like they’ve wandered into the North Pole by way of the island. It is the kind of place where friends gather after a stroll through town, families take a break from exploring Avalon, and everyone debates — good-naturedly — which side of the “Naughty or Nice” list they belong.

The real stars of the pop-up are the cocktail creations. Guests can warm up with a Holly Jolly Hot Cocoa, a rich and merry twist on the classic winter treat, or sip something chilled and cheerful like the Santa Baby Sangria. Each drink is crafted with the type of holiday flair that begs for a photo before the first sip. Whether visitors arrive bundled in sweaters or still wearing beach-friendly layers, every cocktail reinforces the feeling that the island has slipped into full holiday mode.

The pop-up runs through December 31, 2025, giving guests a full month to soak in the magic — but only if they catch it before it disappears like Santa up the chimney. With its blend of island relaxation and holiday excitement, Bellanca Hotel’s “Naughty or Nice” bar offers a festive new twist on the Catalina winter season, proving once again that the holidays shine just a little brighter by the water.